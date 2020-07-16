Rachael Ray Shares New Pic Of Puppy Bella, Reveals Her Favorite Snuggle Mate

The favorite item is right in line with the media personality's work.

Rachael Ray shared a new photo of her puppy, Bella Boo Blue, and revealed the pooch’s favorite snuggle mate in an adorable Instagram share. The item is right in line with the work of the media personality, who hosts syndicated Rachael Ray Show and Food Network’s 30 Minute Meals, and also helms her own magazine, Rachael Ray Every Day.

The sweet image was captured as Bella was snuggled in atop a stunning royal blue and white blanket. The pattern of the blanket had tones of dark to lighter blues as well as white accents. Underneath that was a brown blanket with the animal’s full name emblazoned on it in blue block letters. The photo was likely taken at the couple’s upstate New York home, where they have lived while the region was under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bella, a rescue, appeared to be resting in the share. Her dark, glossy fur shone in the photo. A blue collar was seen on her neck. What appeared to be the most interesting part of the image was the item Bella nestled her head against. It was a round of pita bread. The food item was securely set underneath the animal’s muzzle. Part of it stuck out to the right side of her face, where it could be clearly seen.

One of the television personality’s famous friends was the first to comment on both the hilarious and absolutely adorable aspect of the new pic. Comedienne and wife of Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos, Ali Wentworth, stated that she “loved” Bella.

Other fans also chimed in with their take on the sweet photo.

“That’s me with every carb on the planet. Adorable pic!” shared one person.

“She’s so cute! I’m so sorry to hear that you lost Isaboo. But she will be in your hearts forever. Now Bella Boo Blue will be with you to Love and share happy times together!” commented a second Instagram user regarding the couple’s loss of their beloved pit bull in May of this year.

“Such a cutie. Lol, she’s in the right house to snuggle with food. She hit the jackpot with her new parents!” stated a follower regarding Bella’s affection for food items, considering Rachael has made a living in the food industry.

“Bella Boo the Pita Princess,” joked a fourth Instagrammer.

Rachael and her husband, John Cusimano, rescued the animal they would name Bella Boo Blue this past June. They introduced their newest family member with a sequence of Instagram photos where they wished her a happy adoption day. You can see that post here.