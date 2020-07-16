Saffron Barker Wows Fans In Corset-Style Crop Top & Daisy Dukes In Front Of Heart-Shaped Cloud

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is no stranger to making an impression on her followers when it comes to her choice of fashion and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The 19-year-old stunned in a cream corset-style crop top that featured short ruffle sleeves. The low-cut garment displayed her decolletage as well as her midriff. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted denim shorts that fell above her upper-thigh and accessorized with a couple of bracelets, rings, earrings, and a necklace. Barker kept her nails short with a coat of polish and styled half her long curly blond hair down and half up. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, and contour.

Barker treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured outdoors in the middle of a field from the thighs-up. Barker posed in front of a clear blue sky that had a noticeable heart-shaped cloud floating above her. She posed side-on and looked over her shoulder directly at the camera lens with a smile.

In the next slide, Barker flashed her pearly whites and waved her arms beside her. She showed off her side profile, which highlighted her sharp jawline. Barker closed her eyes and looked to be enjoying herself in the bright weather.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, lots of celebrities have been spending time at home during quarantine. For her caption, Barker explained that she reunited with her best friend today and mentioned the heart-shaped cloud in the sky.

In the tags, she credited the fashion brand Oh Polly for the top and Topshop for the denim shorts.

In the span of 40 minutes, her post racked up more than 72,000 likes and over 840 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“The cloud is just as pretty as u,” one user wrote.

“Your happiness is everything,” another person shared.

“You’re so pretty, I’m jealous,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“I wish I looked like you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she modeled a number of bodysuits taken from her own clothing collection with In The Style. The YouTuber — who boasts more than 2.3 million subscribers — was snapped on her knees on top of a fluffy blanket and showed off the garments well.