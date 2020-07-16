Tom Bergeron Reacts To Tyra Banks Taking His Job On ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ Erin Andrews Chimes In

The fired ABC host posts a witty response to the casting shakeup.

Tom Bergeron posted a witty response to the news that Tyra Banks will take over his job on Dancing with the Stars.

The fired host of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, who was let go alongside his longtime sidekick Erin Andrews in a blindside cast shakeup this week, took to Twitter to remark on the addition of new DWTS host and executive producer Banks, who has the same initials as he does.

“I guess I won’t be getting back my monogrammed towels,” Bergeron wrote on Twitter, which you can see here.

In response to Bergeon’s tweet, Erin Andrews chimed in to ask him “You got towels [Tom Bergeron]?”

The fired ABC host replied, “I’m sorry this is how you had to find out. #TerryCloth.”

Bergeron’s wit is one of the things Dancing with the Stars fans will miss most as the show head in a”new creative direction” with a fierce fashion model at the helm.

Bergeron even cracked a joke in his original announcement about his ouster from Dancing with the Stars.

“Now what am I supposed to do with all these glitter masks?” he wrote, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Fans are wondering what Bergeron will do next amid his exit from Dancing with the Stars after 15 years and 28 seasons. The busy TV personality has a long resume that includes hosting stints on America’s Funniest Home Videos, which he hosted from 2001-2015, but he also has a bit of an acting resume.

Bergeron has appeared in small roles on TV shows such as The Nanny, Castle, and Star Trek: Enterprise He even had an uncredited cameo in the 1984 big screen move Gremlins as a news reporter, according to his IMDB page.

Following his firing by Dancing With the Stars, another show already seemed ready to scoop Bergeron up. A tweet from the Canadian detective series Murdock Mysteries wrote, “Tom, we would love to have you anytime!”

Bergeron responded to the invite by saying he’d love to appear on the series.

“Don’t toy with me. I’m dead serious,” Bergeron wrote. “Not that I want to be dead on the show. I already was killed off on an episode of Castle. But I’d LOVE to be the bad guy (not James Gillies level bad, tho). Let’s DM about it.”

In addition to taking meetings via direct message, Bergeron has been spending time with famous pals. On Wednesday, he spent the afternoon with his good friend, television legend Dick Van Dyke. The two passed the time by doing socially distanced Laurel and Hardy impersonations, as can be seen by Bergeron’s cute Instagram video here.