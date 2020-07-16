Cindy Kimberly Gives Off ‘Cosplay Vibes’ In Tight Skirt & Crop Top

Cindy Kimberly gave off some major “cosplay vibes” in her most recent social media share. The sizzling new post consisted of three photos in which she rocked the same sexy outfit.

The first photo in the set was split into four different panels, each of which contained a different picture of the model. The second post showed Cindy posed in the center of the frame. She did not use a geotag that revealed her exact location, but she stood in front of a taupe-colored background that complemented her outfit. Cindy placed both arms on her hips and tilted her head to the side as she gave an alluring stare into the camera. The third image showed the model striking a similar pose but that time, she tucked both hands behind her back.

The model sported a two-piece set, and a tag in her post indicated that it was from Revolve. On her upper half, she wore a cream-colored cropped cardigan that was outlined in navy. The garment also had a navy piece of fabric that ran down the middle of her chest and was adorned with gold buttons. Each side of the shirt had small pockets that were also decorated with the vintage-looking buttons.

Cindy wore a matching skirt on her lower half, and it clung to her figure while accentuating her hourglass curves. Like her top, the bottom had a thick navy band that was worn above her navel and showed off her tiny midsection and waist. The skirt featured pieces of fabric near her hips that were also decorated with gold buttons.

Cindy rocked a silver choker necklace on her collar. The jewelry piece was constructed of circular charms that popped against her bronze skin. The model styled her dark black locks with a middle part, and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back. She brought out all of her beautiful features with what appeared to be a bold application of makeup. It looked like Cindy wore defined brows and dark eyeliner and mascara. Cindy seemed to have brushed her cheeks with blush and highlighter, and she completed her look with lip liner and gloss.

The photo has earned a lot of attention from the model’s 6.4 million fans. More than 625,000 have double-tapped the update, and over 2,100 have left comments.

“Imagine being cindy. must b nice,” one follower commented.

“I’m getting sexy flight attendant vibes from this,” a second fan commented alongside a heart emoji.

“You’re the cutest and I swear you get more beautiful every day,” another Instagrammer chimed in.