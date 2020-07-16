Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Wears Black Sports Bra & Shorts For Resistance Workout

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines posted a new workout video to popular social media site Instagram. The video showed a sneak peek of a resistance workout taken from her BBG fitness program.

The Australian native wore an all-black outfit for her workout, which consisted of a sports bra and gym shorts. The top featured thick shoulder straps with white-and-black stripes and revealed plenty of skin along her upper body, drawing the eye to her toned arms, upper back, and midsection. The shorts rose to Kayla’s belly button and extended to the tops of her thighs, leaving the length of her lean legs on display.

Kayla completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers. She accessorized with a silver exercise watch, stud earrings, and a thin necklace. The fitness trainer wore her long, dark-brown tresses styled in a high ponytail and appeared to have added a touch of mascara and lip gloss to emphasize her facial features.

The resistance workout took place in an indoor space. Kayla performed the exercises on a gray exercise mat and did not incorporate any additional equipment, relying entirely on body weight for resistance.

While the video showed a few of the exercises present in the workout, Kayla specified in her caption that each full workout is 28 minutes long and includes two circuits that are completed twice with rests in between. Each circuit runs for seven minutes and there are four exercises per circuit. The fitness trainer explained that the four exercises are designed to be repeated until the seven minutes are up. Every workout is bookended by a warm-up and cool-down routine.

In the sample video clip, Kayla demonstrated the reverse lunge with squat, the in-and-out plank, and a jumping squat. She also completed an exercise that involved balancing on one foot and reaching down toward the floor.

The trainer’s latest post earned more than 15,000 likes and nearly 150 comments within the first day. Many of Kayla’s followers asked questions about her program in the comments section of the post while others expressed their appreciation for her content.

“THANK YOU for sharing. I appreciate all your content and thrive off the vibe you create,” one Instagram user commented.

Kayla’s BBG program stands for the Bikini Body Guides. According to her personal website, the workouts are designed for trainees to improve their fitness and strength whether they are just starting out or simply looking for a new challenge. The trainer has three programs, including a post-pregnancy program for women to rebuild fitness after having a baby.