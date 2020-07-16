Tamar Braxton Claps Back After Being Accused Of Shading ‘The Real’ Over Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Exit

Tamar's hitting back after a cryptic tweet.

Tamar Braxton has clapped back after fans accused her of throwing a little shade at her former talk show The Real in the wake of the news that Tamera Mowry-Housley had decided to leave the panel after seven years and six seasons. Fans believed that Tamar, who left the show under less than friendly circumstances in 2016, suggested there could be a lot of secrets about to come out after she posted a cryptic message to her Twitter account on Wednesday, July 15.

Though the tweet has since been deleted, fans widely speculated that there could be drama afoot after Tamar wrote on the social media site, per The Jasmine Brand, “I don’t know if y’all can feel it or not, but s**t is about to get really real, REAL soon!!”

A number of her 1.6 million followers believed Tamar was addressing Tamera’s exit and possible drama behind the scenes of the show.

“I feel it to Tay. The Real is really coming out,” one person said.

“REAL REAL SOON.. they made the wrong move for them,” another tweeted in response.

Notably, Tamar hasn’t exactly been quiet about not leaving the series on the best terms. She has called out her former co-hosts on multiple occasions after making it clear that they were no longer friends following her exit and even accused co-star Loni Love of being behind her firing, though Loni has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

But while many fans believed Tamar was referencing her former show — where she sat alongside Loni, Tamera, Adrienne Bailon, and Jeannie Mai for three years — once again, she’s since denied that her cryptic message had anything to do with the series and its latest cast shake up.

She followed up with another tweet, which can be seen here, in which she denied she was referencing the show and made it clear that she wasn’t being trying to be “petty” with her message.

“Ain’t nobody talking about that show y’all,” Tamar clapped back with four crying laughing emoji.

“….I told y’all ain’t no more petty s**t here,” she added.

Tamera announced the surprising news that she was leaving the show on July 13 in a statement posted to her Instagram account. In it, she said that she was looking forward to the next chapter of her life and spending more time with her two children, who she shares with husband Adam Housley.

Tamera’s exit came mere weeks after Amanda Seales, who took over Tamar’s vacant chair, announced that she was leaving the show after only six months as a permanent co-host.