Abby Dowse Flaunts Her Curves In A Pink Set With ‘Barbie Vibes’

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a pink outfit that accentuated her curves. The look was from the brand Missy Empire, and Abby made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Abby didn’t include a geotag that specified her location, but she appeared to be at home in a bedroom area. A large bed covered in textured white linens and white pillows was visible in the background, and Abby perched on a white cushioned chair. A large set of windows filled the space with natural light.

The neutral background provided the perfect setting for Abby’s vibrant pink ensemble to pop. She flaunted her ample assets in a pink crop top with a scoop neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thick straps stretched over her shoulders, and the top ended just below her breasts, leaving several inches of her sculpted stomach exposed. The ribbed material of the top stretched over her chest, and she appeared to have gone braless underneath it.

Abby paired the crop top with a matching pink skirt. The skirt had a high-waisted fit, with the waistband sitting just below her natural waist and accentuating her hourglass figure. The fabric hugged her toned lower body without clinging too tightly, cascading down her legs before ending just above her ankles.

She finished off the look with a pair of strappy white sandals. She also added a few accessories, including a delicate chain bracelet on one wrist and a silver cross necklace around her neck that she frequently wears.

Abby braced herself on the chair with one hand while her other hand clutched her cell phone in an ornate case. Her blond locks cascaded down her chest and arm in a tousled, effortless style.

Abby’s followers couldn’t get enough of the picture, and the post racked up over 7,800 likes within four hours. It also received 227 comments from her eager fans in the same time span.

“Pretty in pink,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Absolutely stunning. New Barbie would def be based off you,” another follower added.

“Literally love this two piece,” a third fan remarked.

“The white nails really look incredible with the pink and your tan. Ain’t fair the way you keep leveling up,” another follower commented.

