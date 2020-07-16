Britney Spears Shows Off Toned Legs In Vintage Black Blazer

Britney Spears thrilled her fans with a new Instagram share where she rocked a vintage, black blazer and showed off her toned legs. The singer and dancer debuted the new pic where she thanked a famous fashion designer, the late Alexander McQueen, for what she called a “sick jacket.” The image was a decidedly different turn for the former teen idol, who regularly posts dancing videos and pics where she appears to favor pastel colors.

In the image, Britney posed against a neutral-colored wall with her head turned to the right, giving fans a good look at her flawless profile. She wore her long, blond hair up in what appeared to be a high ponytail. Her tresses were fluffed out to appear full and lush above long bangs, which brushed her eyebrows and left eye. She didn’t seem to have any earrings on.

On Britney’s toned body was a black, Alexander McQueen blazer with a luxurious accent of lace panels that fell from the bottom of the garment into fashionable tails. The fitted jacket had slightly padded shoulders, which gave the singer’s upper body an angular look. The thin lapels tapered down to a fitted waist. Britney held the jacket closed with her hands, creating a sassy, deep V-neck to the garment and showing off her decollete. It was unclear if she wore shorts underneath the designer garment.

Britney wore a demure look on her face in the image. Her mouth was closed and she appeared to try and engage the camera with her eyes. On her eyes, she appeared to wear black, smudged eyeliner and black mascara. Her face appeared rosy, either from time out in the sun or the application of blush to the apples of her cheeks. Britney’s lips appeared to have been stained with a neutral color of lipstick.

Fans of the singer and dancer found the image to be quite striking. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the share.

“YESSSS Hunny, you look absolutely stunning here,” said one follower.

“Britney you are amazing. You look gorgeous in that jacket, I love the lace detail. You are lucky to have such a wonderful piece of fashion from a legendary designer,” stated a second fan.

“Lovely, absolutely love my queen. Hope you are well,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Brit if you don’t want to work anymore we are absolutely all behind you!!! Live your life and break away from the chains of the machine!!!” said one fan of what appears to be the singer’s life out of the limelight.