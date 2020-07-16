Tarsha Whitmore Flashes Major Skin In Yellow Bikini While Posing On Her 20th Birthday

Tarsha Whitmore flaunted her killer curves in a bikini in the most recent addition to her smoking-hot Instagram feed. The Australian-born beauty opted for a yellow swimsuit that complemented her allover glow.

The image captured the babe posed outside where she was soaking up some sun on a gorgeous day. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. The model knelt in the sand, and a view of the ocean and crashing waves could be seen in the distance. Tarsha turned her bombshell body toward the camera and focused her attention to one side. She sported a skimpy yellow bikini that showcased her famous figure.

A tag in the post indicated that her sexy choice of swimwear was from White Fox Boutique. On her upper half, Tarsha rocked a daringly small top with triangular cups that allowed her cleavage to spill out of the middle. The cups were spaced far apart, which helped show even more skin for the camera. The bikini top had thin strings that crisscrossed under her neck and secured around her back, the minuscule number allowing Tarsha to show off her trim arms.

The bikini bottoms were just as revealing. The skimpy garment had thin, string sides that Tarsha wore high on her hips, which drew attention to her taut tummy and tiny waist. The piece was incredibly high-cut, and the design flaunted her shapely thighs — something that her fans hardly seemed to mind. Tarsha did not add any accessories to her outfit, but she did rock a fierce set of nails that were painted pink.

Her caramel-dyed locks spilled over her shoulders and back. The model also wore her typical application of glam that seemed to include eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, bronzer, and pink lipgloss.

In her caption, she included the number 20 — along with a yellow heart emoji — to signify her 20th birthday. She also used the hashtag “cancerszn.” Her fans have been quick to shower the photo with praise. More than 15,000 followers have double-tapped the picture, and 160 left comments. Most of Tarsha’s fans wished her a happy birthday while countless others commented on her sexy choice of swimwear.

“Happy birthday to the best,” one follower commented with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Love this bikini your tan is amazing wow,” another social media user chimed in.

“20 never looked so good,” a third fan pointed out with a single flame emoji.

“Wow! What a gorgeous tan on a gorgeous woman,” another devotee added.