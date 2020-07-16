RaeLynn Rocks Daisy Dukes With A Tiny Crop Top And Calls Herself A ‘Cheetah Girl’

RaeLynn modeled her eye-catching ensemble while posing on her back porch.

RaeLynn showed off her wild and sassy side in the Instagram update that she shared with her 587,000 followers on Wednesday. The “God Made Girls” singer modeled a cute summery outfit that gave fans a glimpse of her taut tummy.

RaeLynn, 26, was also showing a little leg in the Daisy Dukes that she was photographed wearing. However, her picture was cropped so that only the barest hint of one of her shapely thighs could be seen. The Voice star’s distressed denim shorts boasted a leopard-print pattern that was various shades of brown and tan with amorphous black spots. The animal print was seemingly what inspired RaeLynn to reference herself as a “Cheetah Girl” in the caption of her post.

The legs of the shorts were rolled up, and small metallic snaps on the sides held the fabric in place. The cuffed cutoffs had a high waist that hit right at the navel. RaeLynn paired her skimpy bottoms with a black cropped tank top that clung to her curves. The garment had a scoop neck a bottom hem that left a moderate amount of the singer’s flat stomach exposed. She revealed that she got her outfit from The Closet at House of Hair by tagging the boutique.

The only visible accessory RaeLynn wore was the small sparkly stud in her nose. The “Queens Don’t” hitmaker wore her crowning glory styled in loose waves with a side part. Most of her hair had been pulled in front of her right shoulder. Another tag seemed to indicate that a portion of her long blond tresses were extensions from Salon Shade in Nashville.

RaeLynn also made sure to credit professional makeup artist Jessie Law for her beauty look. It looked like she was rocking smoky eye shadow and dark mascara. Her eyelashes appeared to be curled. Her lips were a soft and natural shade of pink with a subtle shimmer. She also seemed to have a dusting of blush on her cheeks.

RaeLynn posed on her back porch, which she called “heaven.” She was touching her neck with her right hand and stretching her left arm out at an angle. The position of her arms ensured that her tattoos were on display. As her picture was snapped, she gazed directly at the camera and gave her unidentified photographer a flirty close-lipped smile.

Fans of the “Bra Off” songstress flocked to the comments section of her post to gush over how great she looked.

“A literal goddess,” wrote one fan.

“OMG!!!!! Queen Rae is looking beautiful as ever,” another commenter chimed in.

“May I just say, you look absolutely Cheetahlicious,” a third admirer remarked.

