Lea Michele Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump In Candid Photos

The pregnant former 'Glee' star was spotted cradling her baby bump after sharing an emotional tribute to her late co-stars Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith.

Former Glee star Lea Michele was spotted out and about this week as she showed off her growing baby bump in a green mini dress. The pregnant actress and singer, who has had a difficult past few weeks in the spotlight, was snapped out and about with her mom Edith Sarfati as she cradled her growing middle almost three months after she confirmed her pregnancy.

Just days after her former co-star Naya Rivera was tragically found dead after drowning in a lake, the star headed outside to get a little fresh air.

In the candid photos, which can be seen via Just Jared, the “Cannonball” singer and her mom were photographed spending some quality time together in Santa Monica. Lea held on tight to her growing bump as she placed both hands around her middle, which was highlighted by her dark green ensemble.

She wore a strappy sundress that finished at her mid-thigh and showed off her toned and tanned legs. She rocked it with a pair of matching green sneakers. The star kept her eyes shielded from the beating down California sunshine with a pair of dark lensed sunglasses with a gold frame and accessorized with two gold necklaces.

Lea had her long, dark hair half up and half down for her stroll and kept both of her hands placed firmly on her big bump for much of her walk.

Lea stayed safe amid the ongoing pandemic during her walk as she wore a black face mask over her mouth and nose, while her mom did the same. Edith kept things casual in a white t-shirt and a pair of calf-length leggings with a stripe down the side.

While the former Scream Queens actress hasn’t confirmed exactly when she’ll welcome her first child with husband Zandy Reich, Distractify reported that Lea is thought to be due sometime in the fall.

The star has no doubt had a tough few weeks recently. After being called out for her rude on-set behavior by a number of her co-stars last month, the Glee cast suffered a major loss after Naya, who played Santana Lopez on the Fox hit, was confirmed dead after being missing for several days.

Naya’s body was discovered floating on Lake Piru in California on July 13, which was the same date Cory Monteith was found dead following an accidental drug overdose seven years ago. At the time of his death, Cory, who played quarterback Finn Hudson on the show, was Lea’s boyfriend. The star paid tribute to both Naya and Cory with black-and-white photos posted to her Instagram story.