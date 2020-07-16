‘The Golden Girls’ House Hits The Market For The First Time In 65 Years

The $3 million listing is located in Brentwood, not Miami.

The Golden Girls house is for sale, but those hoping to retire in it in Miami will have to think again. The house from the classic TV show that still airs in reruns today is actually located in the wealthy L.A. neighborhood of Brentwood, not Miami, where the show is set, and it is hitting the market for the first time in 65 years.

The midcentury-modern, four-bedroom home, located at 245 N. Saltair Avenue, boasts 3,000 square feet of living space and features a tri-color kitchen with retro turquoise, avocado and yellow accents, a living room with a beamed ceiling and fireplace, floor to ceiling windows, oak floors, and sliding shoji screens throughout the interior, as well as a wraparound porch outside.

The listing, held by Rachelle Rosten of Douglas Elliman, has the home priced at $2,999,000, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Like The Brady Bunch house before it, the property used for exterior shots on The Golden Girls is not where the show was actually filmed. The Saltair Ave. house was used for exterior shots during the first season of the show until an exact replica of the home was constructed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, in Orlando, Florida,

The Disney version of the house was used for the following six seasons of the Emmy-winning sitcom, which aired on NBC from 1985 to 1992 and followed the antics of senior Florida-based friends Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Rose (Betty White), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), and Sophia (Estelle Getty).

Todd Williamson / Getty Images

The California Golden Girls house was built in 1955 by original owners David Noble Barry III and his wife, Margaret Carr Barry, who lived there until they passed away. It is now being sold by a trust.

The couple’s son, James, said location scouts for The Golden Girls asked to use his family’s home for exterior shots due to his late father’s exotic plantings and palm trees that he kept in the front yard, which gave the home a Florida vibe. James confirmed that his parents were given a small fee to have the exterior of their home appear on camera, and they even loaned the show’s producers the original blueprints for their home when the replica was built in Florida. Surprisingly, the Nobles were not fans of the Golden Girls, according to TMZ.

Now that the house is currently on the market, it wouldn’t be a shock if it gets a celebrity buyer. Last fall, HGTV’s Property Brothers revealed they had their eye on The Golden Girls house.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott talked about the success of A Very Brady Renovation – the HGTV show that had them recreating the ’70s-tyle interior of the famous Brady Bunch house inside the real-life house used for the shows’ exteriors—and then dished on their next dream project.

“So, we’re thinking next, the Golden Girls house,” Drew said, per The New York Post.

At the time, the iconic house wasn’t for sale, but now….