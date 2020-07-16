‘DWTS’ Fans Respond To Amy Robach Calling Tyra Banks The Show’s ‘First Black Female Host’

Show judge Carrie Ann Inaba shared her opinion on the observation.

Fans of Dancing with the Stars took to Instagram to respond to what they felt was an incorrect statement made by Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach during an interview with new series host Tyra Banks. The newswoman said that Tyra was the first Black female host of the ABC show. In the Instagram comments following the video upload of the interview to the DWTS Instagram page, fans fact-checked the statement and reminded show viewers that Tyra had a groundbreaking predecessor prior to her arrival for Season 29.

“I’m willing to give Tyra a chance, but can y’all please acknowledge Lisa Canning was the first Black host of DWTS, not Tyra. It’s disappointing you don’t know your own history,” stated one Instagram follower of the ABC series. The comment has been liked 1,217 times thus far.

Lisa co-hosted the first season of Dancing with the Stars alongside Tom Bergeron. She was replaced in Season 2 by Samantha Harris, and then Brooke Burke followed. Brooke was later replaced by co-host Erin Andrews, who was fired along with original series host Tom Bergeron in a stunning move by the show earlier this week.

Responding to the exchange between fans as they recalled Lisa’s presence in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom was Carrie Ann Inaba, who has been with the series since its first season. She judges celebrity contestants and pros alongside Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman.

“That is correct. Lisa Canning was there first when we first began. You know our DWTS history! Way to go! Thanks for being a part of our family!” stated Carrie Ann regarding the fan observation.

Amy Robach applauded Tyra for the barriers she had broken in the entertainment industry. She reported that Tyra was the first Black model to be featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue as well as the catalog for Victoria’s Secret.

“Now you will be the first Black female host and the first solo host of Dancing with the Stars. How does it feel to hear that long list of firsts?” questioned Amy as she spoke to Tyra about her new gig.

Tyra responded that she was used to the comments about modeling but revealed during the interview was the first time she heard she was the first DWTS black woman. She remarked in the above clip that she liked breaking doors down “so that we don’t have any more firsts.” Tyra also stated it was nice to be first so the door can be opened and let many people in after her moving forward.