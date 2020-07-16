Emma Bunton Torn Over Having A Third Child Due To Potential Spice Girls Tour: ‘I’m Battling Myself’

Emma Bunton, also known as Baby Spice, revealed that she is torn over the idea of having a third child, per Music News.

The “Who Do You Think You Are” chart-topper has been with her boyfriend Jade Jones for many years and already have two sons together — Beau, 12 and Tate, 9. However, Bunton admitted her boys are desperate for a sibling.

After recently appearing on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, the 44-year-old spoke about the possible regret she may have if she doesn’t have another baby.

“[Jade] would love to have more children. I battle with myself because I think obviously I would never regret having a child, but I might regret not having another child,” she said.

“On New Year’s Eve we all sat around the table and I was like, ‘Right, wishes for this year?’ Both of them said ‘We would like another sibling’.”

If Bunton and Jones decide to go ahead and have a third child, she mentioned it might cause a few complications for another Spice Girls tour that is rumored to be going ahead next year.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

As previously revealed by The Inquisitr, it was reported that the group may embark on their final world tour in 2021 to mark their 25th anniversary. Last year, Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, didn’t take part in last year’s reunion and still has no plans to sing with them on stage again.

During the Spice Girls’ first reunion in 2007, Bunton joined her group members on tour two months after giving birth. She explained that had someone told her she was going to go on tour two or three months after having her first baby, she wouldn’t have believed them.

“The time when I had just had Beau, that tour for me was special. We had babies around so I would say it was the most difficult of tours. It was a lovely time but definitely the hardest tour for me,” Bunton expressed.

The Spice Girls have yet confirmed if a world tour is definitely on the cards. However, Bunton recently announced that she and all the other members, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell, and Beckham got together after a long time apart for a social distant hike. Even though there haven’t been any snapshots of the iconic group on their hike, Bunton explained on her radio show that they were in wellies while walking in the rain. The last time all five were photographed together was in 2018 at Geri’s home in London.