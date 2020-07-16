Pregnant Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump For The First Time

The Victoria's Secret model gave fans their first peek at her bare baby bump in a new video.

Gigi Hadid gave fans a peek at her bare baby bump for the first time this week, over three months after she confirmed she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik. The pregnant supermodel proudly put her growing middle on full show during an Instagram Live session with her 55.1 million followers on Wednesday, July 15, where she explained why she’s kept her pregnancy under wraps over the past few months.

Fans got their first real look at the Victoria’s Secret model’s bump shortly after she was accused of “disguising” it just last week. In the new video clip, she admitted that “it’s there” even though she doesn’t look too different from the front. Her growing middle, which looked much larger from the side, peeked through her green and white check down shirt which had several buttons undone.

“There’s my belly, y’all. Like, it’s there,” she said, per People, as she held up a peace sign to the camera.

Gigi also explained in the video, which she titled her “GIGI JOURNAL SHOW & TELL,” that she hasn’t been posting a lot of bump shots on Instagram or across other social media platforms because she knows there are much more important things going on in the world right now.

“I’m pregnant through a pandemic. Like, obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world,” she said, as she noted that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement deserve more attention right now.

“That’s a reason that I’ve felt that it’s not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends,” she said.

“Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus… And then we moved obviously into the re-emergence of the BLM movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that,” the supermodel continued.

But fans who hoped to see more of the star, who’s the daughter of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid and big sister to fellow model Bella Hadid, while she’s expecting are still in luck.

Gigi revealed that she has been documenting her pregnancy privately by sending photos of her growing bump to family and friends, and she said that she plans to share “stuff like that in the future” in a more public way.

After much speculation and a report from TMZ leaking the news, the 25-year-old star officially confirmed that she and the former One Direction star are expecting their first child together during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in late April.

Gigi told the late night host via video chat that she and the “Pillow Talk” singer are both “very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support” as she also shared her pregnancy cravings.