Kyle Richards Welcomes Original ‘RHOBH’ Cast Members To Her Home For Over-The-Top Backyard Bash

Season 1 stars Camille Grammer, Adrienne Maloof, and her ex, Paul Nassif, were all guests at the charity event.

Kyle Richards hosted a fundraiser at her Encino mansion that doubled as a mini BravoCon.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had a reality star-studded guest list when she hosted a benefit for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and all of the glitz, glam, and drama played out on the Bravo reality show.

In addition to the current Season 10 cast, almost all of the OG RHOBH cast members were back — sans Lisa Vanderpump, of course — as Kyle set out to raise big bucks for her favorite charity.

In a slideshow posted to Instagram, Kyle gave fans a sneak peek at her party, which ultimately cost as much money as she was trying to raise. The first photo featured Kyle and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, on stage as they greeted their wealthy guests ahead of a live auction.

A second photo showed Kyle and celebrity guests Kris Jenner and Kyle’s sister, socialite Kathy Hilton. Kyle also shared pics of her sister and fellow RHOBH veteran, Kim Richards alongside former cast member Brandi Glanville, who will return to cause controversy for current star Denise Richards later this season.

Kyle shared several more pics of guests, including her business partner Shahida Clayton and best friend Faye Resnick, as they partied and placed bids at the auction. The final photo was an edited pic that showed all of the other OG Housewives who made cameos at the bash, including Camille Grammer, Adrienne Maloof, and Eileen Davidson. Adrienne’s ex-husband and original Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality Paul Nassif also attended the party.

In the caption to her photos, Kyle teased that more of the party will be shown next week on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In comments to the photos, which can be seen below, fans raved about the elegant bash and offered suggestions to revamp the RHOBH cast.

“We need Adrienne back as a Housewive,” one fan wrote.

“Bring Eileen back!” another wrote.

“I think Kris Jenner should join the cast next year!!! Love her!” a third fan added.

During the episode, Kyle revealed that the party cost her “six figures,” and that she had originally set out to raise $200,000 for the hospital, per Bravo.com. The supersized budget was spent on a huge tented area on Kyle’s backyard that boasted chandeliers, a stage, a full bar, and dance floor. The pool glowed with dreamy blue lights, and guests were offered a variety of sushi and sashimi as well as specialty cocktails, including one called “The Harvest Moon.”

Silent auction items included pricey beauty treatments, four VIP passes to Coachella, and a basket of goodies donated by Kris’ daughter Kylie Jenner.