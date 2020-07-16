Gabi DeMartino Stuns In Short Low-Cut Dress With Burberry Face Mask After Huge Shopping Spree

YouTube star Gabi DeMartino — who makes videos under the username “Fancy Vlogs By Gab” — took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself after a shopping spree.

The 25-year-old stunned in a white dress that featured long sleeves. The item of clothing was fairly low-cut and displayed her decolletage. DeMartino showed off her legs as the garment fell above her upper thigh and completed the ensemble with white heels. She accessorized with a ring and no other visible jewelry. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it is recommended to protect yourself with a face mask when leaving your house therefore DeMartino opted for a Burberry mask that featured their signature iconic check print all over. She styled her wavy brunette hair down with a middle part and looked to be rocking acrylic nails. For her makeup application, DeMartino appeared to have applied mascara and eyeliner.

In her most recent upload, she posed in front of a shop display covered in plants and flowers. DeMartino parted her legs and held a number of LoveShackFancy shopping bags with both arms. She looked over to her right and was seemingly still smiling even with a mask on.

For her caption, DeMartino apologized for not being able to upload this week’s vlog yet but did mention that she has some “tea” to spill about something exciting happening very soon.

In the tags, she credited LoveShackFancy and geotagged her upload with the store located in Sag Harbor, New York.

In the span of 18 hours, DeMartino’s post racked up more than 70,000 likes and over 470 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“I love you gabi!! u are looking amazing,” one user wrote.

“Y O U L O O K B E A U T I F U L,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“You going to the love shack fancy store is iconic as Paris, Lindsay, and Britney getting into their car,” remarked a third fan.

“Omg the packaging and the dress and the flowers just match each other perfectly, gabi really knows how to make an Insta pic as aesthetic as possible,” a fourth admirer commented.

DeMartino is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was captured alongside her boyfriend, Collin Vogt, in a leopard-print crop top that had Burberry’s written name across the bottom in black capital letters. DeMartino completed the outfit with black panties and opted for sliders with no socks.