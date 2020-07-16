Pia Mia Poses In Tiny High-Waisted Nike Shorts For Sultry Instagram Photo

Blond beauty Pia Mia took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The Guamanian singer is known for posing in exotic locations and didn’t disappoint her followers with her most recent upload.

The “Do It Again” hitmaker stunned in a short-sleeved white T-shirt with a graphic blue print on the front. The garment appeared to have been pulled up slightly, which displayed a hint of her midriff. Pia paired the ensemble with high-waisted red Nike shorts that featured their signature Swoosh in white. The item of clothing fell way above her upper-thigh and showed off her tanned legs. She completed the outfit with long socks and gray slip-on Nike sneakers. Pia wrapped a Nike bag around her body and accessorized with aviator sunglasses. The entertainer sported her locks up in a high bun and wore a black bandana. The 23-year-old didn’t opt for any visible jewelry and kept her nails short for the occasion.

In the photo, Pia was captured sitting on the end of the boot of a car in the middle of a car park. She stretched one leg out and rested it on the ground while raising the other on top of the boot. Pia placed one arm on her knee and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. She was captured in front of a clear blue sky and a number of palm trees.

For her caption, she kept it simple and put the green love heart emoji. However, that didn’t seem to bother her 5.9 million followers. In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 38,000 likes and over 200 comments, proving to be very popular.

Pia didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, four hours ago on her Instagram story, she shared videos of herself at home in her kitchen.

“Queen of Guam,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“QUEEN P ON BOARD Y’ALL!!” another person shared.

“Beautiful long legs,” remarked a third fan.

“Always gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented.

Pia is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she attended the Grammy Awards this year and dazzled on the red carpet in a semi-sheer silver dress with jeweled tassels hanging off it. Pia accessorized with a thin gold necklace and a sparkly silver clutch purse that matched her outfit. She styled her curly blond hair half up and half down and looked to have applied a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, mascara, and eyeliner.