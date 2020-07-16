‘The Challenge’: Jenny West Talks Taking Home The Win On Season 35

MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness has come to an end, and Jenny West is the female winner of Season 35. During Wednesday’s episode, Jenny took home her first-ever win on the popular competition series and she’s sharing her experience, according to report from Entertainment Weekly.

The July 15 episode kicked off with nine remaining players, including Jenny and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, who took home the crown as this season’s male winner, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The final challenge took place over a two-day period and consisted of several checkpoints. After the first checkpoint, it was announced that one man and one woman would be eliminated. Luckily for Jenny, she was safe from elimination after making it into the Tribunal, which gave her the power to vote in another woman. She sent in Kaycee Clark to compete against Melissa Reeves, who ended up quitting and handing the win to Kaycee. Jenny moved on to Day 2, where she rose to the top as the first person to cross the finish line to become the newest Challenge winner.

While chatting with EW, Jenny said she started out her journey on Total Madness with high hopes, but she wasn’t actually sure she would secure the win.

“It’s so weird because you want it to happen but you never really think it’s going to,” she said. “And then every time you survive another a week, you think, ‘Oh, okay, maybe it could happen.’ But you never think it will. I was shocked for ages. I’m still feeling shocked now, really.”

MTV

Jenny said it felt amazing to be the first person to finish the final challenge, especially since Bananas was right on her tail. She said, at one point, she found herself waiting on him but quickly came to her senses.

“I don’t know why I waited,” she said. “I think it’s just because we’d hiked the last section together. He was like just in front of me. And he was like, ‘Go!’ And I was like, ‘Oh yeah, go! [Laughs] I should probably go.'”

While Jenny is now $500,000 richer after her win, she almost didn’t make it to the final challenge. In the penultimate episode of the season, Jenny ended up going against Dee Nguyen in an elimination. During the season, the women’s friendship began to crumble after it was revealed that Dee had been plotting to have Jenny sent home. The two women had quite a bit of drama between them, but Dee was edited out after being fired by the network.

As for whether Jenny will be returning for Season 36, she said she’s not sure but would absolutely jump at the opportunity if MTV reaches out.

“I’ll find out soon hopefully,” she said.