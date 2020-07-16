Laura Amy Wishes Fans ‘Good Morning’ In A Tiny String Bikini

Australian bombshell Laura Amy gave her early-rising Instagram followers the perfect pick-me-up to start off the day just right. The fitness and lingerie model shared a sizzling new bikini snap that saw her lounging sultrily on a couch, treating fans to an eyeful of cleavage and killer curves.

Laura opted for a sexy string two-piece by popular fashion brand, I.Am.Gia, which she credited with a tag on her photo. The ultra-revealing swimsuit comprised of what seemed to be a halterneck top and minuscule, outrageously high-cut bottoms that left little to the imagination. Both pieces were a ruched style and provided modest coverage for her voluptuous assets, perfectly showcasing her buxom body. The saucy design aside, the swimwear caught the eye with its colorful print, which incorporated vibrant shades of blue and peach to highlight the numerous cheetah spots adorning the set.

The 28-year-old showed off her incredible figure while lying on her side, and was sitting on her hip with her legs slightly parted. She leaned on her elbow to prompt up her torso, seemingly sticking out her chest for her camera. The plunging pool item flashed quite a bit of sideboob, in addition to exposing her ample cleavage. A metal buckle bridged the wide-spread cups, calling even more attention to her shapely bust.

The smoking-hot brunette held one arm across her midriff, teasing fans as she tugged on the side strap of her bottoms. The side-tie number was pulled high on her waist, flaunting her toned midsection thanks to the scooped waistline that fell far past her belly button. The picture cut off at the upper-thigh, keeping the focus on her perfect hourglass frame. Laura seductively pursed her lips, staring directly into the lens with an intense gaze.

The Aussie beauty matched her makeup to her attire, sporting what looked like turquoise eyeshadow in lieu of her customary skin-toned palette. She wore winged eyeliner and mascara to further bring out her blue eyes, finishing off her glam look with a glossy peach shade on her full lips. Her arched eyebrows were expertly contoured and her cheeks looked highlighted and dusted with a discreet blush in the same tone as her lipstick. The model wore her hair down for the shot, letting her long, sleek locks cascade down the back of her arm. She spruced up her look with her signature gold bangle bracelet, which beautifully complemented her brown highlights.

Although Laura didn’t add a geotag to her post, the stunner appeared to be in the comfort of her own home. The background showed a glimpse of the golden-frame mirror where she snaps many of her selfies, which fans could easily recognize by the neon-pink LED lighting.

The Sydney-based model left a butterfly emoji in her caption, wishing fans a good morning.

“Owwwww GOOD MORNING GODDESS,” replied one of her devotees.

Followers seemed to be loving the sweltering look, taking to the comments in large numbers to compliment the stunning brunette. In the span of six hours, the photo racked up a little shy of 470 messages and more than 13,300 likes.

“Wow I was not ready for this,” wrote one person, adding two heart-eyes emoji.

“Your hair matches your tan matches your makeup matches your bikini [bawling, heart-eyes, and sparkles emoji] teach me your ways,” gushed another Instagrammer.

“This might be my most favorite shot of you babe,” read a third message, trailed by a pair of cat heart-eyes.

Earlier this week, Laura rocked the animal-print look in another bikini shot wherein she posed in bed. That photo — in which she modeled a snakeskin-print set from Fashion Nova — was liked over 18,000 times since it was shared.