Arianny Celeste Flashes Cleavage In Low-Cut Robe During New Photoshoot

Arianny Celeste shared a peek at her upcoming maternity photoshoot on Instagram recently, leaving her fans thrilled at the glimpse into her journey to motherhood.

The UFC octagon girl shared a series of two photographs from her Oxana Alex Photography mother-to-be photo session. In the images, Arianny had a gorgeous glam look, which she credited to Jessica Harp for makeup and Los Angeles based Jason Hair for her tresses. Arianny wore her highlighted brunette mane in soft curls, which cascaded over both shoulders, falling from a side part. On her face, the model seemed to wear a soft peachy eyeshadow with light eyeliner and mascara. Her cheeks appeared to glow with bronzer, and her full point appeared to sport a nude peachy shade. Her fingernails had a baby blue manicure, but it is not clear if that detail was a hint about her baby. She also wore several rings and a bracelet as accessories.

Arianny wore a brown lace printed robe that featured an orange ribbon laced through it, an orange striped lining, and a matching silky tie. In the first shot, Arianny cradled her growing baby bump with a sweet smoke on her face, and she stood in a photography studio with a background, lighting, and other props. In the second image, the model played with a piece of her hair, and the robe’s plunging neckline revealed a peek at her ample cleavage. The mother-to-be kept her mouth mostly closed for photo number two.

Instagrammers shared the love with Arianny, and more than 13,500 hit the “like” button while nearly 200 dropped a positive comment for her about her pregnancy. Many shared the red heart emoji and noted that she appeared to have a pregnancy glow.

“Looking gorgeous as always. Love that hair color. You’re glowing,” gushed one fan.

“Gorgeous momma. You are glowing! It’s going to be amazing,” a second follower declared, including two heart emoji.

“You are the epitome and definition of a glowing mom. Get ready camera… for the HOTNESS that’s about to ensue. I hope you’re having an amazing and Happy Wednesday, my beautiful and gorgeous Women Crush Wednesday,” wrote a third devotee who shared several different heart, flash, and smile emoji throughout the post.

“Who knew you could be even MORE radiant! So beautiful Arianny,” a fourth Instagrammer replied, including two red heart eyes emoji.

Arianny has shown off her baby bump since announcing her pregnancy. The Inquisitr recently reported that she wore a form-fitting gray dress that showcased her changing figure.