Stassie Karanikolaou Goes For A Dip In The Pool In A Teeny White Thong

On Wednesday, Instagram sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou updated her page with a sizzling new photo, tantalizing her 8.6 million followers with her killer curves. In the snap, the 23-year-old could be seen lounging in a swimming pool in a sultry pose that spotlighted her perky backside, which she perfectly displayed in a skimpy white thong.

The social media maven let herself be photographed right near the edge of the pool, and appeared to be relaxing with her elbows stretched out on the cement coping. Her toned body sprawled across the surface of the water, while her legs and tummy remained submerged. The picture captured her from the profile, emphasizing the bombshell’s hourglass frame. Stassie flaunted her curves as she arched her back and stuck out her rear end, all the while looking over her shoulder in the direction of the camera. While her gaze was concealed by a pair of stylish sunglasses — ones sporting tiger-print frames — the gorgeous blonde gave off sweltering vibes that seemed to suggest a sultry stare behind the dark-orange lenses.

The angle afforded a generous view of her peachy posterior, which the teeny bikini bottoms all but completely bared. The minuscule triangle back and incredible high cut left her voluptuous assets well within eyesight for her audience to admire, while the high-rise waistline showed off her lithe midsection.

Stassie coupled the thong with a black sports bra. She added some bling with chunky gold hoop earrings, which complemented both her chic sunnies and her caramel-colored tresses. The stunner appeared to have her hair down, brushing her locks off of her back to showcase the scooped neckline of her top. Her side tattoo was visible just below the wide underband, as was the ink above her elbow.

Although Stassie didn’t include a geotag on her post to identify her location, she appeared to be in a sun-kissed garden abundant with shrubbery. The blond beauty seemed to be working on her tan, a thicket of trees providing privacy for her sunbathing activities.

As expected, the pic immediately blew up on her feed, racking up more than 60,000 likes in the first seven minutes of going live. In a little over one hour, the photo went on to amass over 298,000 likes and 1,312 comments.

Followers seemed thrilled with the steamy upload, pointing out in the comments that it was a perfect way to celebrate hump day.

“Suns [sic] out buns out,” quipped one person, with many others complimenting Stassie’s round posterior.

“Wow this is too hot stassie,” read another comment.

“Omg you’re amazing…,” gushed a third Instagrammer, adding a heart emoji.

While some found it difficult to take their eyes off of Stassie’s enviable figure, others were impressed with the décor, particularly the pool’s crystal-clear water.

“That water is so clear,” chimed in a fourth fan, along with a diamond and three laughing emoji.