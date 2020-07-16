Dixie D’Amelio Stuns In New Photo Shoot

TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio looked flawless in her new shoot for 'Highsnobiety.'

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 15 to share two stunning photographs from her recent photoshoot for the digital publication Highsnobiety. She and her 16-year-old sister, Charli D’Amelio, will be appearing on the front cover of the publication’s next issue. The snapshots were taken by photographer Connor Franta, as indicated in Dixie’s caption.

The 18-year-old social media sensation looked flawless in an eye-catching, neon green outfit that was composed of an oversized, silky-looking suit jacket and matching pants. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses perched on top of her head that matched her outfit, as well as a pair of white Nike sneakers with a neon green stripe. She also wore a pair of gold hoop earrings, a gold chain necklace, and a neon green ring.

Dixie wore her long dark hair in two space buns at the top of her head with two loose strands hanging down on either side of her face. She appeared to wear a full face of makeup that included winged eyeliner, mascara and lipstick. She kept her expression serious, her lips parted slightly as she stared intently at the camera. The teen sat on the floor as she posed for the photo with her arms crossed over one another.

In the second photo included in the post, Dixie wrapped her arms around her sister’s waist and rested her head on her back. She sported the same space buns but wore a different outfit that included a white long-sleeved top and pink pants. The sisters maintained the same serious expressions as they posed for the camera. The words “Charli + Dixie” were displayed in green squiggly letters across the photo.

Dixie’s post quickly gained plenty of likes, surpassing 1 million in no time from her 13.3 million followers as of this writing. On this particular post, many social media users took to the comments section to compliment the two girls on the stunning photos.

“You girls are both so beautiful! Congrats on the cover!” one of Dixie’s fans wrote.

“You can really pull off any color!” another person gushed.

“Omg you are so gorgeous,” one more admirer commented.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dixie and Charli have earned themselves spots as some of the most well-known names on TikTok to become famous for their viral dancing videos. They are joined by other big names such as Addison Rae Easterling, who also rose to fame on the platform.