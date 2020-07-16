Aliya Janell Stuns In Pink Satin Underwear That Highlights Her Pert Derriere

Choreographer and Instagram model Aliya Janell has impressed her 2.6 million followers with her recent post. Wearing stunning pink underwear, she certainly drew attention to her booty in the impressive pose.

In the shot, Aliya wore a pink satin bra that featured a padded cup and thin straps over each shoulder. The bikini briefs sat high over the celebrity’s curvaceous hips. Around her waist, she wore a chunky silver chain with a decorative bead on the end that dangled over her toned leg.

The Instagram sensation sat side on to the camera. As a result of this and the fact that the underwear briefs appeared to be a thong cut, her pert derriere was prominently on display.

Aliya arched her back in the sultry pose. Because of this, her long golden locks cascaded down her back in gentle waves. She rested her manicured hands gently on her smooth thighs as she glanced over one shoulder at the camera. Posing in front of a plain backdrop, there were no other distractions, making her the entire focus of the picture.

She appeared to be wearing dark mascara and eyeliner as well as eyelash extension. Her eyes were made up in bronzed tones and, on her lips, it seemed that she had selected a dusty shade of pink matte lipstick to further complement her gorgeous features.

The model seemed to be impressed with the underwear range and had posted other shots of her wearing the outfit previously to her official Instagram account. In one of those updates, she credited Alissa Roseborough as the photographer. However, in the latest snap, she credited herself with doing her own makeup.

As soon as Aliya posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within four hours, the image had gathered more than 32,500 likes and plenty of comments from her delighted fans.

These all too good,” stated Canadian-American pop singer and dancer Melissa Molinaro, in obvious reference to the series of snaps released by Aliya over the last day or so.

“Yessss I love it sis!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Your beauty is killing me. Queen, I’m in love with you,” a fan said.

“Beautiful as always,” said another user.

“Such a cutie,” a fourth person wrote, following up their comment with the lips emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers decided not to write their responses. Instead, they relied on emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be heart-eyed and fire emoji. However, variations on the heart emoji were also frequently used.