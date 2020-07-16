NBA Rumors: Signing Marc Gasol In 2020 Free Agency Could ‘Resuscitate’ Warriors’ Dynastic Run Next Season

Despite suffering a huge disappointment in the 2019-20 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors are one of the NBA teams who are expected to seriously contend for the NBA championship title next year. Aside from making sure that their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green will be in perfect shape before the start of the 2020-21 NBA season, the Warriors are planning to add established veterans that could strengthen their chances of reclaiming their throne and reviving their dynasty. One of the potential targets for the Warriors in the 2020 NBA free agency is veteran center Marc Gasol of the Toronto Raptors.

In his recent article, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report created a list of perfect 2020 NBA free-agent targets for every team in the league. For the Warriors, Hughes suggested that they could go after Gasol in the 2020 NBA free agency. Gasol may already be on the downside of his NBA career, but Hughes believes that he’s one of the few veteran free agents who could help the Warriors’ “resuscitate” their dynastic run in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“So much of the Golden State offense is based on movement, intuition, quick reads and unselfish decision-making. Highly intelligent and preprogrammed to pass, Gasol would easily be the best setup big Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have ever played with—Draymond Green excluded. Notably, unlike Green, Gasol could scare defenses from the perimeter, opening up opportunities all over the floor. The Warriors also lack a post defender with size, and though he’s lost mobility, Gasol (6’11”) might still be the top one-on-one down-low stopper in the league. If Golden State intends to resuscitate its dynastic run, it’ll need everything Gasol offers.”

Kyle Terada - Pool / Getty Images

Though he’s already past his prime, Gasol would still be an incredible addition to the Warriors, giving them an All-Star caliber big man who is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc. The potential acquisition of Gasol in the 2020 NBA free agency would help the Warriors improve their performance on both ends of the floor. Aside from being a reliable floor-spacer, Gasol is also a great low-post scorer, rebounder, facilitator, and rim protector.

This season, the 35-year-old Spanish big man is averaging 7.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 41.9 percent the field and 40.2 percent from the three-point range. With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, Gasol won’t have a hard time making himself fit alongside Curry, Thompson, and Green in Golden State.

As of now, Gasol hasn’t shown any strong indication that he’s planning to leave the Raptors in the 2020 NBA free agency. However, at this point in his NBA career, he would definitely be better off playing for an NBA team that could give him a realistic chance of winning his second NBA championship title.