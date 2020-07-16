Daniel Gillies Files For Divorce From Estranged Wife Rachael Leigh Cook One Year After Separation

Daniel Gillies has filed for divorce from his estranged wife Rachael Leigh Cook one year after they initially separated, Us Weekly reported earlier today.

According to the article, Gillies officially filed on Friday, July 10. Us Weekly obtained documents pertaining to the couple’s case, which was opened in Los Angeles at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse.

The publication noted that the case was listed as “dissolution with minor children.”

The article does not list any reason for their breakup, and it is not clear what motivated Gillies to file the motion for their divorce officially. Whether or not the pair will share joint custody of their children has also not been divulged at this point, although it is assumed, considering they have split amicably.

Neither party has made any official statement on social media regarding the divorce.

Gillies and Cook share two children, Charlotte 6, and Theodore, 5.

Us Weekly also reported that the two had listed their sprawling $4.785 million home in Studio City, California for sale back in May, seemingly in preparation for their impending divorce.

In June 2019, ahead of their 15th wedding anniversary, the two officially announced their split via a joint statement shared on Instagram.

“With deep gratitude for every year we have spent together and the thousands of beautiful memories shared, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. This decision isn’t one we have come to easily or lightly. We love and respect each other as parents, people and artists and look forward to maintaining the best parts of our relationship for many years to come.”

Despite their mutual decision to part ways, it would appear the couple remains close friends. The Originals star even called Cook his “best friend” in an interview he did after the announcement.

The She’s All That actress also spoke with Entertainment Tonight not long after they broke the news of their breakup to say it was sad, but she still loved him and would miss him. She added that they would be creating a new path for themselves and their family.

“The analogy I like to use is, the characters stay the same but this chapter is ending. We move forward,” Cook said at the time.

Fans of the couple wished them well on social media, although a few fans of the 44-year-old actor admitted they were excited that he was officially single once again.

Some people also wondered if being stuck together during quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may have contributed to the decision to finalize their breakup.

Gillies and Cook are among many celebrity couples that have either broken up or officiated their split during the pandemic. Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers also recently announced they were splitting up.