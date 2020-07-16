Hannah Ann Sluss Slays In Orange Bikini

Hannah Ann Sluss took to Instagram to show off her fabulous figure.

Former Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 15, to share a stunning photo of herself in an orange bikini. The 24-year-old was soaking up the sun at La Jolla Beach in San Diego, California.

The unique bikini top featured a strap on only one shoulder and a tie at the side. She paired it with a simple pair of brief bottoms. The bikini was purchased from BooHoo.

The bathing suit showed off Sluss’ toned stomach and athletic build. She appeared to have been spending plenty of time outside, showing off a bronze tan and glowing complexion.

Sluss took the look up a notch by accessorizing with some body jewelry. A thin gold chain wrapped around her neck and came together at her stomach. She also wore some earrings and gold bracelets on each wrist.

She appeared to be wearing some light makeup, included peach colored lipstick, as well as mascara and eyeshadow. She wore her long brown hair down naturally, holding it out of her face with one hand while smiling at the camera.

The model knelt in the sand just along the shoreline. Crashing waves and stunning blue water could be seen behind her. A cloudless blue sky was visible above, finishing off the picturesque background.

In her caption, Sluss included lyrics from a song called “Right Above It” by rapper Lil Wayne. She challenged her followers to name the song. Her post quickly began racking up the likes, surpassing 44,000 in less than an hour after it was shared online.

Sluss has a total of 1.4 million followers on the platform overall. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on her stunning looks as well as to share their guesses for the name of the song referenced in the caption.

“You’re such a queen! Oh and the song is ‘Right Above It’ by Lil Wayne! Love you always!” one fan commented upon the post.

“If they don’t know that song or WHO sang it they don’t deserve to be on Instagram,” joked one person.

“So beautiful Hannah,” one more fan wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sluss made her reality television debut during Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. The pair became engaged at the conclusion of the season. However, he would called off the engagement due to having lingering feelings for Madison Prewett. Ultimately, he ended up with Kelley Flanagan, another contestant from the season.