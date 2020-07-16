Kristen Doute And Boyfriend Alex Menache Fly To Kentucky For Reunion With Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright

Kristen Doute and Alex Menache boarded a plane in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Kristen Doute recently made headlines with her first interview since being fired from Vanderpump Rules last month. Now, after speaking her peace about the topic of her exit from the show, Kristen has embarked on an impromptu getaway to visit with her former co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, in Kentucky, where they’ve been staying since Brittany’s mom, Sherri Cartwright, fell ill after a surgery gone wrong.

On her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 15, Kristen confirmed that she and her boyfriend, Alex Menache, were boarding a plane in Los Angeles and heading east to Kentucky, where Brittany’s family resides.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may have noticed, Brittany traveled to Kentucky in June after learning her mother was in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) after surgery and earlier this month, her husband, Jax, packed up their two dogs and headed to the area to be with Brittany and support her family.

While sharing her Instagram videos earlier today, Kristen told her online audience members that she was Kentuck-bound and excited to see Jax and Brittany.

“We’re taking the plunge, y’all! Kentucky here we come. [I] can’t wait to see you, Britt and Jax. I love you!” Kristen announced in the first of her posts.

Then, just a short time later, with OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” playing in the background, Kristen revealed that she was wearing not one, but two face masks and had packed plenty of products to keep herself and her boyfriend, who she’s been dating for the past several months, safe as they travel.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jax and Brittany aren’t the only Vanderpump Rules cast members who Kristen has stayed in touch with since being booted from the show due to her allegedly racist past actions. In fact, since leaving the show, Kristen has actually made amends with her two former best friends, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney, the latter of whom will be continuing her role on the show once Season 9 begins filming.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

“Stassi and Kristen are friends at this point,” a source told Us Weekly magazine on July 10. “The two of them are going through this together and the experience has brought them closer together again.”

According to the magazine’s insider, Kristen and Stassi, who was also fired from Vanderpump Rules in June for the same reason as Kristen, have been friends for a very long time and never believed they should throw away their relationship.