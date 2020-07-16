Bruna Rangel Lima Proudly Displays Her Booty In Latest Beach Video Post On Instagram

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima wowed her 4 million followers with her recent beach update. She wore a bikini from her own swimwear range and one that she has previously displayed in other pics on her official Instagram account. However, this time the celebrity delighted her followers with video footage of her as she ran towards the water.

Bruna wore a dark floral patterned bikini in the clip. The top featured wide straps that tied in the back. The briefs sat high over her toned hips and the thong back certainly made her curvaceous buns the prominent focal point.

The Instagram sensation appeared to have recently been in the water and her wet hair hung down her back. As the clip started, Bruna pulled her hair away from her face before letting it fall over one shoulder.

She stood on top of a wooden bridge. A gorgeous view of the beach stretched out in front of her. As she began walking towards it, her hips swaying from side to side. She turned once to smile at the person taking the video footage and trailed her fingers gently over the handrail. Flicking her hair back over her shoulder, the model then ran towards the water, giving a small leap at the end of the clip.

In front of her, other beachgoers could be seen. To one side, a huge treed shoreline was also present.

The model provided the geotag of Flamenco (Culebra), which is in Puerto Rico. In the caption, she declared that she was there on a “getaway.”

As soon as Bruna posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within nine hours, the clip had amassed 112,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Looks like the perfect getaway!” a fan said in response to Bruna’s caption.

“WALK THAT WALK,” another declared in obvious excitement.

“Nearly a hop, skip & jump @ the end there! Seriously though, looking absolutely unreal as always miss! Have a nice time away,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers seemed so overcome by the short video that they resorted to simply using emoji in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyed, and clapping emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bruna modeled a similar bikini in an update to her social media account yesterday. In that pic, she showed off two seated poses while wearing the beautiful swimwear.