Lala Kent Discusses The Start Of Filming On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9, Gushes Over Fiancé Randall Emmett

Lala Kent hasn't yet begun filming the new episodes.

Lala Kent and her fiance, Randall Emmett, recently appeared on Instagram Live from Puerto Rico, where he’s filming his directorial debut, Midnight in the Switchgrass, with a number of big names, including Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Emile Hirsch, and Luke Haas.

Amid production, the couple took some time out for a chat with their fans and followers on social media and while talking to one particular man during the stream last night, Lala opened up about the start of filming on the upcoming ninth season of Vanderpump Rules before gushing over Randall and his genuine love of life.

“We just know that when they tell us we’re going to start filming that our schedules are now officially cleared and just every single day we need to plan on filming something,” Lala explained, according to a clip shared on YouTube on July 15.

While Lala no longer works at SUR Restaurant, which served as the launching point of the Bravo reality series in January 2013, she is still quite close to her co-stars and continues to spend time with a number of them, including Brittany Cartwright and Katie Maloney, even when they aren’t in production.

In addition to looking forward to the start of filming on Season 9, Lala told her male fan that she has plenty of other “fun stuff” in the works, including a new project that will be coming out in the spring of next year and her ongoing podcast with Randall, Give Them Lala… With Randall, which airs every Wednesday.

“You know, everything is kind of pushed back. We had all these plans, not just me but all of us, and then COVID hit and it’s like everything is kind of out of everyone’s control. COVID trumps it all,” Lala explained.

Lala went on to say that when it comes to her fiance, the producer is just as happy in real life as he seems on Vanderpump Rules and on social media.

“I’ve never met anyone who wakes up in the morning and they’re just excited to be a part of this world,” she shared.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lala appeared on an episode of the Better Together with Maria Menounos podcast in May, where she opened up about the way in which she and her Vanderpump Rules cast mates were forced to film the Season 8 reunion virtually with host Andy Cohen.

After telling Maria that the online production was the “weirdest” thing she’s been a part of, Lala moved on to the topic of Vanderpump Rules Season 9, telling the host that while there is no indicator that the popular show would be canceled, Bravo had not yet officially renewed the series.

“Our season hasn’t been picked up,” Lala confirmed, according to a clip shared on YouTube.