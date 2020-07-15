Paula Manzanal Flaunts Underboob And Perfect Abs In New Skin-Baring Snap

Peruvian model Paula Manzanal went online on Wednesday and wowed her 2 million Instagram followers with a new skin-baring photograph.

In the picture, Paula could be seen rocking a short, white, off-the-shoulder crop top that featured a frilly neckline, puffed sleeves, and a tie-up feature in the center. The top was so short that it struggled to contain her assets. As a result, she flashed major underboob to tease her fans.

She teamed the risque top with a pair of indigo bottoms that not only allowed her to expose her sexy legs but it also drew viewers’ attention toward her taut stomach and sculpted abs.

Paula wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. It looked like she applied some foundation, seemingly dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a light-pink lipstick, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She appeared to have finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows and nose contouring.

The hottie wore her highlighted tresses in soft, romantic waves. She let her locks down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and bosom. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for two delicate bracelets — a white beaded one in one of her wrists and a gold one in the other.

The shoot apparently took place in her house and she could be seen standing in her bedroom. A bed, a side table, two lamps, a shelf, a window, and a chair could be seen in the background, among other things. To pose, Paula stood straight, kept a finger on her cheek, and a hand on her thigh. She slightly tilted her face, parted her lips, and gazed straight into the camera.

In the caption, she proudly proclaimed that she did not apply any filters on her picture. Within five hours of going live, the snap racked up close to 40,000 likes and about 1,240 messages in which fans and followers praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“You are the sexiest model in Peru. I love you so much, babe, one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Totally unreal. How can someone be this beautiful and sexy?” another user questioned.

“You look absolutely gorgeous, Paula. I wish I could meet you in person someday,” a third admirer remarked.

“So hot and stylish. I l love your beautiful face, body, and sense of style,” a fourth follower wrote.

Apart from her regular followers, many of her fellow models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Vicky Aisha, Brooke Lynette, Chantel Zales, and Avital Cohen.