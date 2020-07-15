Anllela Sagra Shows Off Underboob In Latest Underwear Update

Instagram model Anllela Sagra wowed her 11.7 million followers with her recent post. Wearing briefs and a severely cropped top, the celebrity teased her fans with the racy pic.

In the image, Anllela wore a nude shade of Calvin Klein bikini briefs. They sat high over her toned hips and highlighted her chiseled abs. This was paired with a long-sleeved button-down shirt in a similar shade. This item of clothing was cropped so high that plenty of the model’s underboob was on display. On her feet were comfy white socks.

Anllela knelt on a sofa for the photo. One leg supported her weight while the other one splayed out to the side as she rested her toes on a black- and tan-colored rug. The celebrity slouched one shoulder slightly as she stared defiantly down her nose for the camera.

Anllela’s brunette hair was styled in gentle waves that were parted off-center and cascaded over her shoulders. She appeared to be wearing dark mascara and eyeliner as well as neutral shades of eyeshadows that complemented the color palette of the shot. On her lips, she seemed to have selected a pale shade of shimmery pink lipstick.

While many of her admirers may not have noticed anything else in the picture beyond the Colombian beauty, one fan did point out some of the decor in the room.

“Those floating shelves tho!!” they joked, pointing out something in the background that others might not have yet noticed thanks to Anllela’s captivating pose.

Two vases sat on top of one of the shelves. To the right of that, a dark wood slated wall feature was on display. In addition, on a shelf behind the sofa was a white pillar candle that had a decorative spherical holder surrounding it.

As soon as Anllela posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within seven hours, the image had gathered a whopping 161,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

“So beautiful lady,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Without doubt, the most beautiful woman in the world,” a fan gushed.

“Ohhhh, lady on fire @anllela_sagra you are [an] inspiration aesthetic beauty,” a fourth person said, also peppering their comment with a multitude of appropriate emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. As was usual for her posts, the most popular were the fire, heart, and heart-eyed emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, recently showed off her perfect beach body. Wearing a pale pink thong bikini, her fans were completely captivated.