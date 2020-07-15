Donald Trump Trails Joe Biden In Six Swing States, CNBC/Change Research Poll Finds

A CNBC/Change Research poll released on Wednesday showed President Donald Trump trailing the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden in six swing states.

In the state of Arizona, Trump trailed the former vice president by 6 percentage points. The Democrat was 7 points ahead in Florida and 6 points ahead in Michigan and Wisconsin.

In Pennsylvania, Biden polled at 50 percent and Trump at 42 percent. In North Carolina, 47 percent of respondents expressed support for Biden and 46 percent for Trump.

Across the six states, Biden led Trump by 6 percentage points. Nationwide, the former vice president polled at 51 percent and Trump at 41 percent.

In general, voters in the six swing states do not seem to approve of Trump’s performance in the White House.

Forty-three percent of those polled said that they approve of the way the president has handled the coronavirus pandemic, while 57 percent disagreed.

On the issue of economy, 48 percent approved of Trump’s performance in office and 52 percent disapproved.

Forty-five percent of respondents said that they approve of the job Trump has done on immigration, while 55 percent disagreed.

As CNBC noted, “The negative views on Trump’s job performance come as he has played down the roiling health and economic crises caused by spikes in coronavirus case across the South and West. The U.S. seven-day average of new infections topped 60,000 for the first time on Monday.”

“The poll underscores dissatisfaction with how Trump is managing his presidency — even in six states that he won in 2016. The battlegrounds, which include coronavirus hot spots Arizona and Florida, will likely once again determine who wins the White House this year.”

Across the six swing states, voters seem to trust Biden more than Trump when it comes to key issues.

Fifty-four percent of respondents said that Biden would handle the COVID-19 pandemic better than Trump. Fifty-five percent said Biden and Democrats would do a better job of “making health care more affordable,” while 53 percent said Biden and his allies would put the middle class first.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Recent polling suggests that Biden has expanded his nationwide lead. The latest Quinnipiac University survey put Trump 15 percentage point behind the Democrat, establishing that the president has lost ground among Republicans and independents.

The poll also showed that Trump’s approval rating has dropped six percentage points since June, with 60 percent of respondents saying that they disapprove of his performance in the White House.

As The Inquisitr reported, the latest Rasmussen Reports survey was the most favorable recent poll for the commander-in-chief, showing Biden with a 3-point nationwide advantage.