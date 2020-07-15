Savannah Guthrie Reunites With Fellow ‘Today Show’ Co-Hosts In Heartwarming Video Clips

Savannah Guthrie and her fellow 'Today Show' co-hosts were able to reunite for the first time in months while remaining socially distant.

Savannah Guthrie and her Today Show co-hosts were able to reunite after months of being apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guthrie took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 14, to share a photo and two clips of the heartwarming meetup that included Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly.

In the first video Guthrie included in the post, she stood alone outside in a spacious yard. She was soon joined by Kotb, who came around the corner and started running towards her. The pair remained socially distant and thus were not able to hug, but did make air hug gestures. The pair were clearly ecstatic to see one another again and Kotb quickly became emotional.

“It really is great to see you in person,” she said.

“Wait who’s behind you, don’t look now!” Guthrie said as Roker popped up behind Kotb.

The three co-workers jumped up and down in excitement. They were soon after joined by Daly and Melvin. While the group of friends had to stay six feet apart from one another, they made the most of the meetup and enjoyed a backyard picnic. A secondary video showed them all holding out mugs to toast one another from a distance.

“Cheers you guys, this is so normal,” joked Guthrie.

Guthrie also included a photo that captured the much-anticipated reunion. Guthrie and Kotb sat in white lawn chairs six feet apart as they both beamed at the camera. Roker, Melvin and Daly all stood behind them, well spread out.

In her caption, Guthrie explained how valuable it was for her to finally be together with her Today Show co-workers. The post quickly racked up the likes, surpassing the 50,000 mark at the time of writing. Many people took to the comments section to share how happy they were to see the group reunited.

“I cried. That’s how messed up I am from all of this,” one social media user wrote.

“It’s so painful to NOT be able to hug friends and loved ones… but if it means saving a life… I’m in,” commented a second person.

“Nice to see you all back together!!!!” one more fan remarked.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kotb has been the only one that has remained in the studio on a regular basis since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The rest have been working primarily from home in an effort to maintain social distancing and keep one another safe.