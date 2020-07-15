Angela Simmons Gives Off Tranquil & Focused Vibes In Latest Workout Snaps

Growing Up Hip Hop star Angela Simmons took to Instagram to share a glimpse into her latest workout and this one was impressive on a number of fronts. The reality television star and entrepreneur showcased her curves in a cozy ensemble with a jaw-dropping background and her fans loved this new pair of photos.

The geotag of Angela’s Wednesday post listed the Brooklyn Bridge as her location. She seemed to be standing on a rooftop deck with the bridge in the background. She stood barefoot on what appeared to be green turf and she embraced the sun’s rays as she seemingly did some yoga moves.

In her caption, Angela indicated that her outfit was from Fashion Nova. The casual ensemble consisted of a roomy T-shirt and matching biker shorts in a mint green and white combo and they were the perfect choice for this workout.

Angela apparently embraced some yoga moves for this workout, as she stood with her arms raised over her head with her hands clasped. She had one leg bent, her foot flat against the shin of her other leg, and she appeared to be deeply concentrating.

“Balanced and beautiful,” one of her fans commented.

The first photo in this post seemed to show Angela feeling focused and serious. After that, however, Angela apparently was ready for a moment of relaxation. In her second snap, she leaned back against the railing of the deck and some of her locks blew slightly in the breeze as she looked off to the side.

“@angelasimmons that energy you give off is radiant. I need it daily. So BeAuTiFuL,” a fan praised.

“Girl you getting slim!! I look at your picture as motivation! Trying to get where your at!!!” another fan shared.

Angela’s caption simply mentioned vibes and that seemed to be all her fans needed to read to get a sense of her mood here. Many of her 6.6 million followers commented on the scenery while a number of others noted that they loved her pick in outfit for this outdoor workout.

Over the course of about five hours, more than 25,000 of Angela’s fans liked this new post. Nearly 250 people commented too and everything about these new photos seemed to be a hit.

“Major vibes! Fit looks really comfy,” someone else said.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star has shared a lot of workout posts in recent weeks and she has also showcased her fantastic results. Whether she is exercising indoors or outdoors, she throws herself fully into her workouts and her followers love to see her mixing things up as she did with this yoga session.