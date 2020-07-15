Kelly Bensimon Rocks Swimsuit & Daisy Dukes On A Yacht

Kelly Bensimon is finally back in a swimsuit on Instagram. The mother of two took to her popular page earlier today to show off her famous figure in a swimsuit and a pair of Daisy Dukes.

The photo captured the reality star onboard a boat, and in her caption, she told fans that “yacht rocks.” Kelly did not share her location with fans by using a geotag, but a few of her previous images have been tagged in New York. She sat on the side of the boat and gazed off to the side. Kelly placed both of her feet on the ground and put one hand over her knee. She placed the opposite arm near her back and opted for a seriously sexy swimwear set.

On her upper-half, Kelly rocked a beige one-piece bikini that nearly matched the color of her skin. It had thick straps that stretched over her sun-kissed shoulders, and its low-cut neckline offered fans a generous view of her ample bust. The body of the suit was tight on her waist and midsection. Kelly wore a pair of incredibly small Daisy Dukes on her lower half. The garment boasted a light wash fabric that was worn high on her hips while its tiny legholes exposed her toned and tanned legs.

Kelly went causal for her outing and rocked a pair of red flip flops that showed off her bubblegum-pink pedicure. The former Real Housewives of New York City star also wore an Apple watch on her wrist and added a few layered necklaces to her collar. She wore her long, dark tresses down and prevented her hair from waving in the wind by covering her head with a black baseball cap.

Kelly shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of large black sunglasses as it appeared to be a bright day. At her back were a large body of water and a few other boaters.

The post has not gone unnoticed by Kelly’s fans. So far, over 777 fans have double-tapped the image, and 30-plus have left comments. Most social media users were quick to compliment Kelly’s figure, while a few others used emoji instead of words.

“You are looking lovely, Kelly,” one follower wrote.

“What tanner do you use? You’re gorgeous and glowing!” a second fan asked with a few emoji.

“You look amazing. And the outfit is so fresh,” a third added.

Last month, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Kelly showed off her impressive figure in a bikini. The suit boasted a light pink fabric with several polka dots and a trendy halterneck. The bottoms were just as hot, and the 52-year-old looked nothing short of amazing.