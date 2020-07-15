Analicia Chaves Flaunts Her Assets In A Revealing Black Bikini

American model Analicia Chaves took to her Instagram page on Wednesday and wowed her 2.1 million followers with a very hot bikini picture.

Her bikini top featured a cleavage-baring neckline and a large cutout that all allowed her to show off a glimpse of underboob.

She teamed her sexy top with matching bottoms that she pulled high on her waist to accentuate her perfect waist-to-hip ratio. The risque ensemble also enabled her to flaunt her taut stomach and thick thighs.

She opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. She appeared to have applied some foundation, seemingly dusted her cheeks with a nude blush, opted for some lip balm, a nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a thick coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with face contouring and dark, well-defined eyebrows.

The 30-year-old model wore her slightly-damp, raven-colored tresses down, swept her locks to one side, and let them cascade over her shoulder and bosom. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only chose to wear a gold ring.

For the shoot, Analicia could be seen standing against the background of a swimming pool. She tugged at the armhole of her bikini top, tilted her head, and gazed right at the camera.

In the caption, she expressed the importance of relaxing and calming herself down. She also added that her sexy bikini was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that the brand also sponsored her post.

Within four hours of going live, the picture amassed more than 34,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posed 360-plus messages to praise her amazing body and sensual sense of style.

“You are a real-life doll. Love you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Hi Ana, you look great, as usual. Keep rocking. Have a great day,” another user chimed in.

“So sexy and beautiful! It kinda looks like you are in my area of Palm Springs!” a third follower wrote.

“The sexiest babe on the Gram. Amazing picture!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Aside from her regular fans and followers, several other models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show their appreciation, including Jessica Killings, Chantel Zales, and Eriana Blanco.

Analicia often wows her fans with her hot snapshots. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, on June 19, she shared a snap on her timeline in which she could be seen rocking a dark green silk corset, one which allowed her to show off ample cleavage.