Hailey Clauson Flaunts Booty In Thong Bodysuit While Wearing Boxing Gloves

Hailey Clauson stunned many of her 561,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, July 15, with her latest update. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media app to post a snapshot that saw her rocking a skimpy bodysuit as she channeled her inner boxer.

Clauson was photographed in a striking pose as she stood in front of a blank wall. She was close to the corner, adding depth to the background. Natural lighting also cast shadows against the wall, which projected a geometric effect to the shoot.

Clauson wore a black bodysuit featuring a thong bottom that put most of her glutes on display. The suit also had high-cut legs, baring her hips. The back was straight-cut and sat just above her waist. The front was not visible.

She posed with her back to the camera, putting her round booty front and center. Clauson wore black boxing gloves, which she rested on her low back, jutting her elbows back and showcasing her toned shoulders and upper back.

Her blond hair was styled in two separate braids that fell against her back. The camera framed her from the thighs to the jaws, cutting off most of her head. Her legs were shoulder-width distance apart, highlighting her slender figure. According to her caption, the picture was taken by celebrity fashion photographer Tony Duran.

The post proved to be popular with her fans, who liked it more than 4,600 times and left upwards of 75 comments within three hours of going live. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about the theme of the photo shoot and to gush over her killer physique.

“Now that’s a BOOTAY,” one user wrote, pairing the comment with a fire, a sparkle and a hugging emoji.

“I have some [boxing] gloves, we can go at it!” replied another fan, who used a boxing glove emoji in place of place of the word.

“Ok. Gonna do like 1200 squats today,” a third fan revealed.

“You are such a beautiful woman Hailey,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Clauson has been setting her Instagram feed on fire as of late. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just last week, she posted another mirror selfie in which she sizzled in a red bikini top. It had small triangles and spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders and around her back. She paired with it a pair of light wash denim shorts. The garment looked slightly baggy on her legs, but still hugged her hips to emphasize her killer curves.