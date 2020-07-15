Bennett Jordan & Zachary Jackson Among Fan Favorites For Clare Crawley’s Season Of ‘The Bachelorette’

42 men have been chosen for the 16th season of the ABC dating show, and fans already have some favorites.

The Bachelorette suitors have been revealed by ABC. Photos of the hunky men cast for Clare Crawley’s season of the ABC dating show were posted on the official Bachelorette Facebook page, in a slideshow that can be seen here, and fans already have some favorites.

At age 39, Clare is the oldest Bachelorette star in the history of the show, so it may be no surprise that six of her 42 men are age 30 or over. Jeremy Higgins, Clare’s oldest suitor, is 40, while Noah Erb, the youngest, is just 25.

Of course, not all 42 men will appear on the show, as extra men have been chosen for the cast due to the coronavirus pandemic. But fans are hoping the following 10 men make it to the first rose ceremony –and beyond.

Bennett

Thirty-seven-year-old Bennett is originally from Atlanta. He’s a Harvard graduate who lives in New York City, where he works as managing director in the financial field, according to social media information pulled by spoiler king Reality Steve, seen here. Bennett’s profile blew up on Facebook, where he got more than 4,000 likes from Bachelorette fans early on. Many fans liked his clean-cut handsome looks and the fact that he is a mature business professional.

“Very handsome! Great smile, looks mature and professional! He gets my rose!” one fan wrote.

“I absolutely love this man’s entire presentation,” another added.

Chasen

Chasen is a 31-year-old from Walnut Creek, California. According to his Instagram, he’s a fitness enthusiast and tech consultant who can count Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay’s boyfriend, Brock Davies, as one of his followers. While some Bachelorette fans think he is too young for Clare, many were mesmerized by Chasen’s good looks. One fan compared him to “a more mature” John B (Chase Stokes) from the Netflix drama Outer Banks.

Mike

This 38-year-old from Calgary, Alberta Canada has the rugged good looks that scored him over 5,000 fast “likes” on Facebook. He’s a self-professed Shania Twain superfan, according to The Calgary Herald, and someday hopes his future wife (maybe Clare) will be okay being one of two “loves” of his life. Mike also went viral in 2018 when he was caught in front of the Today Show cameras at the women’s hockey game at the Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games as the U.S. team beat Canada for the gold.

Tyler

Country music fans instantly recognized singer Granger Smith’s brother and manager, Tyler Smith, as one of Clare’s suitors. The 36-year-old not only manages his famous brother’s career but is also a partner in his YeeYee Apparel company. Tyler may even have a little insider information on The Bachelorette’s behind the scenes, as his brother Granger actually made a cameo on Becca Kufrin’s season two years ago.

Garin

This 34-year-old Fort Lauderdale native lives in Los Angeles and works as a news reporter. In comments to his photo, people who know him described Garin as a “such a genuine guy” whose smile is as big as his amazing personality. Others praised his “impeccable” style. Garin’s last name is Flowers, and many fans seemed ready to give them their final rose.

Jeremy

The oldest catch in the bunch, Jeremy is the only guy who’s older than Clare. The Virginia Beach native, who scored more than 3.2 thousand likes from Bachelorette fans, does karaoke and standup, just for laughs, according to one of his friends on Facebook.

“Guys love him and girls want to date him!” the comenter wrote. “He is the perfect pick for this show!”

Joe

This handsome New Yorker is an anesthesiologist who was voted one of the top 20 Most Eligible Doctors in New York. The 36-year-old was a hit with fans, who loved that he was mature and grounded. Some fans also thought that Dr. Joe is the “hottest” contestant this season.

Spencer

This 30-year-old from La Jolla, California was an instant fan favorite due to his good looks and “captivating eyes.” Many fans pegged him to get Clare’s first impression rose. Spencer earned more than 3,000 fan likes and many rose emoji, and several fans thought he looked like Ryan Sutter, the winner of the very first season of The Bachelorette starring Trista Rehn.

Uzoma

Although he’s only 29 years old, fans fell for Uzoma Nwachukwu at first sight. The Texas A&M alum is an American football wide receiver who is currently a free agent. On Facebook, fans raved about his gorgeous smile, with some saying they hope Clare doesn’t pick him so he can go on to be the next star of The Bachelor.

Zachary

And finally, Zach Jackson also got a ton of likes, topping 5000 within hours. The Washington native has rugged good looks and is close to Clare’s age, and his Instagram says he is the founder of VidaNativ and Cleaning Dino.

“Okay this guy!” one fan wrote. “Great vibes and totally see him being a front runner!”

Other popular contestants include two Blakes — Moynes and Monar — who both got well over 3,000 likes on ABC’s Bachelorette post.