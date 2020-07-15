‘RHONJ’ Star Dolores Catania Says She Has ‘No Regrets’ About Getting A Tummy Tuck

Dolores Catania recently revealed to People Magazine that she had “no regrets” about getting a tummy tuck procedure to help her get her dream body.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star underwent plastic surgery during quarantine, revealing that it was something she had wanted to do for a while now.

“I had lost 25 lbs. from dieting and still wasn’t completely comfortable with my body. I found myself still wanting to cover up. Once I hit my goal weight and I knew that my stomach wouldn’t be the way I wanted it to even if I worked out, I knew it was time,” she said.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Dolores had discussed her intense HCG (human chorionic gonadotropin) diet during an interview with Hollywood Life.

The philanthropist spoke about how even after achieving her goal weight, she had a lot of loose skin that was detracting from the way she wanted her body to look, so she got a couple of “nips and tucks.”

Aside from the tummy tuck, she also received liposuction and had some work done on her butt through a fat transfer. It has been four weeks since she had the procedures done, and she told the outlet she was feeling great about herself, especially as people in her life have begun to take notice of her transformation.

One person who was not entirely sold on her plastic surgery decision, however, was her boyfriend, David Principe.

She admitted that he was not thrilled when he found out she had done it but also said she knows her beau wants her to be happy, so eventually, Dolores thinks he’ll get over it.

Opening up to People, Dolores revealed that she was partly motivated by her impending 50th birthday.

“And I said, ‘This is the year where I’m going to do anything I’ve thought about or held off on. I’m ready to do it.'”

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown gave the 49-year-old the perfect chance to get the surgery done because she knew she would have plenty of downtime to recover.

Dolores explained that she had to be “immobile for a good three weeks.”

As for what finally motivated her to make the jump and get the surgery, she said part of what gave her the confidence was finding the perfect surgeon. She wanted someone who would make her feel comfortable and confident, which is how she lucked upon Dr. Joseph Michaels.

The RHONJ star also said she did not want to continue waking up and being “unhappy” with her body, adding that she fully supports “doing what you need need to do in order to love yourself.”