‘The Young And The Restless’ Stars Remember Kristoff St. John On Late Actor’s 54th Birthday

Several The Young and the Restless stars took to social media today to remember their late co-star Kristoff St. John on what would have been the actor’s 54th birthday. The CBS Daytime drama also posted a tribute to the Neil Winters actor to its official accounts.

St. John’s former co-stars greatly miss the actor. He passed away on February 3, 2019, leaving the television world stunned, and the show honored the late actor in April 2019 with three shows that said goodbye to Neil as well as St. John. Many Y&R stars, including Christel Khalil (Lily), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), and Greg Rikaart (Kevin), also left messages to him on his birthday today.

“Happy birthday Kristoff. I would give anything to make fun of you on your birthday and see your beautiful smile again. I love you,” wrote Khalil, and she included a picture of a young St. John in a pale purple shirt looking contemplative. The actress portrays Lily Winters, who was Neil’s daughter, on the soap opera.

“The world was a little more beautiful, a little more joyful, and WAY less serious with you in it. I celebrate the day of your birth today. How lucky for me and the rest of us that you were born,” Stafford wrote alongside a picture of herself smooching a smiling St. John on the cheek.

“Let me get started by acknowledging that today is #Kristoff’s birthday. Let show him and his family some Iove,” tweeted Rikaart earlier today.

Former Cane Ashby actor Daniel Goddard also shared a beautiful memory of laughing with St. John. In a video clip, the late actor put on red tennis shoes that had something inside them, and everybody laughed and laughed over the prank. Later the camera zoomed in on the actor’s dirty black socks, which had something on them that wasn’t supposed to be there. It was a brief, light-hearted moment behind the scenes at the sudser.

“Not a day goes by that we don’t miss you! Happy birthday my brother!” Goddard wrote.

Fans and viewers of the show also reacted with love to the soap’s Instagram post about St. John. More than 8,100 Instagrammers hit the like button, and over 422 left a comment remembering the actor and all that he meant to them as viewers of the daytime drama. Many expressed how much they missed seeing him as Neil in Genoa City, and they offered continued condolences to his family and friends. Some also noted how much they appreciated seeing him in the flashback shows, which have aired the past couple of months due to the coronavirus pandemic.