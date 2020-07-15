UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Flaunts Her Fit Body In Booty Shorts While Doing A High Kick

Paige VanZant gave fans an eyeful of her athletic figure as she put her martial art skills on display in a recent Instagram video. She sported a tiny pair of shorts and a revealing sports bra while performing a high kick for the camera.

The MMA fighter had shared several clips from her hotel room while waiting to compete in UFC 251, and this appeared to be leftover footage from the trip. Coming off her disappointing loss on Saturday, VanZant made a joke in the caption for the playful video.

In the footage, the 26-year-old wore her long blond hair in tight braids and up in a bun. She rocked a tiny pair of blue athletic shorts that hugged onto her body, and a gray sports bra that wrapped tightly around her assets. The flyweight had on a pair of white socks and black sneakers to complete the look.

The former Dancing With The Stars contestant started the clip in a fighting stance and threw a couple quick jabs while looking into the camera. Then the vid switched to slow motion while she turned her body and began to raise her right leg. She kept her left leg straight while she extended her right leg into the air. The fighter pivoted on her left leg while she swung her body completely around.

Fans were treated to a view of her sculpted midsection and ample assets as she bounced from the move. The slow motion clip allowed viewers a full shot of her defined legs and curvy backside. VanZant smiled for the camera as the footage ended. She included a shrug and cry-laughing emoji in the caption.

Many of her 2.6 million Instagram followers quickly flocked to the video, and nearly 80,000 of them found their way to the “like” button in just over two hours after it went online. The UFC competitor had over 1,600 comments in that short time. She received plenty of support, and backlash in the comment section.

“You[‘re] a fantastic fighter and you haven’t even reached your prime yet, keep smashing it,” one fan replied.

“Honestly that form is solid,” another follower added.

“Too bad u couldn’t get that in your fight the other night,” an Instagram user wrote along with a crying emoji.

“You should get into commentating and interviewing. Looks, skill, and knowledge to be applied to the game,” one follower suggested.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week VanZant shared a video in a similar outfit from her hotel room. She performed the splits midair in that clip, which earned over 91,000 likes.