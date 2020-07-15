Casi Davis Flaunts Her Insane Curves In New Selfies On Instagram

Fitness model Casi Davis thrilled her 1.3 million devoted fans with her most recent Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon. The prolific social media star bared her ample assets in two stunning selfies, reflected in the mirror of a luxurious marble bathroom.

She wore a revealing taupe bikini with a Brazilian cut that showed off all of her incredible derriere. The pale color accentuated her deep golden tan.

The top had spaghetti straps that supported small triangle cups, revealing the smooth lines of Casi’s decolletage.

The bottom of the suit rose high over her hips on either side, resting across the slimmest part of her narrow waist. It dipped down in the front many inches below her pierced bellybutton, exposing all of her toned abs.

The back of the suit also left little to the imagination. One tiny slip of fabric peeked out above her otherwise completely bare cheeks. Casi tagged Fashion Nova for her lovely ensemble in the accompanying caption.

In the first snap, she stood facing a large mirror, holding her phone at eye-level in her left hand. She threw her shoulders back and gazed purposefully at the phone screen to ensure her composition and focus. Her right arm relaxed against her body.

She appeared to be propping her left foot up on something out of frame. Her left knee was raised and leaned against the edge of the stone sink in front of her, which drew attention to the shapeliness of her hips and thighs. Her back was arched, elongating her slender torso.

Her blond tresses were parted in the center and casually styled. They spilled over her left shoulder and covered her breast.

She seems to have defined her gorgeous features with full makeup. Dark liner and mascara made her eyes pop, and her full lips were a rosy pink color. Her arched brows were perfectly groomed. Her skin looked flawless.

In the following photo, Casi turned and faced the mirror with her stunning behind, focusing on the plumpness of her famous rear.

She leaned back and reached across her body to hold the camera over one shoulder, which partially covered her beautiful visage. She lost the center part and flipped her hair to one side instead. The wild platinum waves framed her face and cascaded halfway down her back.

She was bathed in the natural light from the window next to her. It gently kissed her smooth skin, highlighting all of her gorgeous physique.