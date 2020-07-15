Nina Agdal Shows Off Phenomenal Bod In Textured Bikini For Triple Update

Nina Agdal flaunted her fit body to her 1.6 million Instagram fans on Tuesday, July 14, with a triple update that saw her soaking up the sun at the beach in an itty-bitty bikini.

The three-picture slideshow captured the Danish model kneeling on a burgundy and pink striped beach towel. She placed her hands on her thighs as she leaned slightly forward, toward the camera. In the first shot, she glanced into the lenses with a cute smirk. Photos No. 2 and No. 3 showed her looking to the left at a point outside the frame. Agdal sat back against her heels, which were elevated under her tucked toes. The pictures were taken in the late afternoon, judging by the long shadows cast behind her. The sky was a deep shade of blue and the ocean filled the background.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model rocked a stylish two-piece swimsuit. The top boasted a light rose hue that complimented her tan complexion. It also featured horizontal lines for an interesting texture that gave off metallic vibes. The small triangles allowed Agdal to show off her cleavage. Down below, she wore a pair of cream-colored bottoms that sat low, exposing her chiseled abs.

Agdal wore her dirty blond hair swept over to the left and styled down. Her tresses looked slightly wet, suggesting she’d recently been in the water. She appeared to be wearing no makeup in the shots. She accessorized her look with different jewelry, including a gold chain with a pendant hanging from it, several bracelets, dangling hoop earrings and silver rings.

In under a day, the post has garnered more than 66,200 likes and over 515 comments. Her fans wasted no time to react to the snapshots, using the comments section space to compliment Agdal on her looks and career.

“[H]ottie hottie hottie,” raved one user.

“You will always be my favorite Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. Hands down,” replied another fan.

“Knowing that you’re taken, I’ll just say I want to be on that beach. Sun and water sounds great right about now,” a third admirer chimed in.

“That smirk smile is so cute!” added a fourth user.

Agdal was recently seen in a different bikini during Sailor Brinkley-Cook’s birthday celebrations, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. Agdal, who is in a relationship with Brinkley-Cook’s brother, Jack, sported a bright red two-piece that included a bralette top with spaghetti straps and a straight neckline. The matching bottoms boasted a classic U-shaped waistband. The birthday girl’s half-sister, Alexa Ray Joel, took to Instagram to share a set of photos that were taken during her family’s intimate get-together.