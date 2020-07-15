Donald Trump Gains Ground Against Joe Biden In New National Poll

A Rasmussen Reports poll released on Wednesday shows Donald Trump narrowing Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden’s lead nationally. The new poll shows Trump with 44 percent support, trailing Biden’s 47 percent by three points. The president’s new position is a seven-point jump from last week when Biden had 50 percent to Trump’s 40 percent.

“The new survey finds Trump with 79% of the Republican vote,” the pollster reported. “Biden has the support of 76% of Democrats. Among voters not affiliated with either major party, it’s Biden 44%, Trump 38%. A week ago, Biden had a 12-point lead among independents.”

According to Breitbart, the Rasmussen Reports poll is the most favorable recent poll for Trump, who has been performing poorly in many polls in recent weeks. The publication noted another favorable recent poll from The Hill/HarrisX that showed the president trailing Biden by just 4 percent.

Late last month, a Trafalgar Group poll showed Trump leading Biden by 1 percent in Wisconsin. The pollster, which specifically tracks likely general election voters, was notably one of the few to predict Trump’s defeat of Clinton in 2016. In particular, the pollster showed Trump leading Clinton in Michigan, Georgia, and Florida on the day before the 2016 election.

The owner of Trafalgar Group, Georgia-based political strategist Robert Cahaly, previously claimed that Trump and Biden and in a closer race in Michigan than other polls suggest. Notably, the Michigan-based EPIC-MRA recently showed Biden leading Trump in the state by 16 percent.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Other polls don’t bode as well for the president. A recent Economist/YouGov poll showed the Trump behind Biden by 9 percent. As reported by Politico, a Monmouth University poll conducted in Pennsylvania showed Trump behind Biden by 13 percentage points.

“Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania by less than a percentage point in 2016 on his way to an electoral college victory,” the report noted.

Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, suggested that Biden is performing well in swing regions of the state.

“The Democrat has roots in this region which may be helping him, but there seems to be an overall erosion of support for Trump compared to 2016.”

As noted by Politico, the Monmouth data mirrors a June New York Times/Siena poll that showed Biden ahead of Trump by 10 percentage points.

As The Inquisitr reported, a Quinnipiac University released on Wednesday showed Biden 15 percentage points ahead of Trump nationally — his most significant lead to date. According to the report, independent voters were the primary driving force behind Biden’s expanded lead over the president.