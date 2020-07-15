Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey ‘Can’t Imagine Raising Josey’ Without Her, Source Claims

Naya Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey is struggling to move forward after the actress’s sudden and shocking death. According to an exclusive from People, Dorsey “can’t imagine raising Josey without” her. Josey is their 4-year-old son.

A source close to Dorsey told the outlet that he “has barely slept,” since Rivera first went missing.

“It’s just a nightmare. Although he wasn’t with Naya, it’s Josey’s mom. Josey needs his mom.”

Dorsey and Rivera were married from 2014 to 2018. While the two had some highly-publicized challenges in their marriage, they eventually agreed to share joint custody of Josey.

The source said the entire situation was “devastating.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dorsey was spotted at Lake Piru following the tragedy while the search for Rivera was still ongoing. He appeared emotionally “distraught” while wading into the water alongside Rivera’s father.

On social media, many fans of Rivera wrote condolence messages to Dorsey and hoped that he had a strong emotional support system surrounding him during this difficult time.

According to the insider, “Since Naya disappeared, Ryan and Josey have spent every day with Naya’s family. They are all supporting each other while also taking care of Josey.”

The former Glee star took a pontoon boat onto Lake Piru last Wednesday with her son. Hours later, the boat was found with Josey sleeping inside of it, and Rivera nowhere to be found.

Despite being found alone, Josey was discovered “in good health.”

On Monday, authorities revealed they believed his mother might have died tried to save him. According to Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub, Josey informed police that he and his mother were swimming in the lake “at some point during their journey.”

The 4-year-old then “described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him onto the deck from behind.”

According to the child, he turned around and watched his mother “disappear” underwater.

Ayub said his team had theorized that the boat might have “started drifting,” since it was not anchored.

They believe Rivera may have “mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself.”

An exhaustive search was conducted for the 33-year-old until her body was found on July 13.

In some lighter news, TMZ recently reported that Glee creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk would create a college fund for Josey, which would seemingly help aid Dorsey moving forward should he need to deal with any financial stress regarding his son or Rivera’s death.