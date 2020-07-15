Chrissy Teigen Blocks Twitter Trolls Attempting To Link Her To Jeffrey Epstein

Chrissy Teigen claimed she’s had to block numerous Twitter accounts attempting to link her to Jeffrey Epstein, as reported by the Independent.

“I have block chained over one million people, ONE MILLION people today and I am still flooded with sick psychopaths. So please, spare me the ‘just ignore them, they’re just trolls,'” she wrote on Twitter.

Page Six, which called the accusations a “bizarre conspiracy,” reported that Teigen had to delete “60,000 tweets” that emerged after allegations she had been a passenger on Epstein’s private plane, taking her to Little St. James.

There is no evidence that Teigen had been seen with Epstein on this flight, which has been dubbed the “Lolita Express,” according to the Independent. She has also never been photographed with Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been charged with conspiring with Epstein to solicit and groom young girls.

Teigen also tweeted about Maxwell’s arrest.

“When pedo ghislaine sings like a canary (if she doesn’t die) and we have nothing to do eith [sic] this, I know for a fact it won’t go away. They’ll just think of another excuse. It is extremely disheartening. I don’t know how to stop this. i don’t think anyone quite gets it,” she tweeted.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Teigen expressed fear for her family.

“I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot f*cking STAND you idiots anymore and I’m worried for my family,” she tweeted.

Teigen called on Twitter users to stop the harassment, saying they have no idea of how hard it is to cope, and that the trolls won’t stop until she dies, said the Independent.

Page Six also noted the support that Teigen received from journalist Yashar Ali. She stated that Ali had spent the day helping her, sending her “funny pictures” and giving her recommendations for therapists.

It is not the first time that attempts have been made to link Teigen to child abuse, although no proof has even been presented. A baseless claim in 2018 led her to be involved in the “Pizzagate” conspiracy, in which social media users believed certain celebrities were involved in a child trafficking ring.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Teigen and her husband, John Legend, attempted legal action against self-described journalist Liz Crokin, who made the unfounded claims against Teigen.

Crokin, who previously worked as a tabloid reporter, later denied making any claims toward Teigen or Legend.

Teigen stated if Twitter didn’t take action against the trolls, she may exit the platform.