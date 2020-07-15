Daisy Keech Sizzles In Tiny Daisy Dukes On Instagram To Celebrate Reaching 5 Million Followers

Daisy Keech celebrated an important Instagram milestone on Wednesday, July 15, when she reached 5 million followers. To celebrate, the model took to the popular social media app to share a couple of photos in which she went casual and sexy in a revealing ensemble.

Both pictures showed Keech sitting on a sidewalk amid palm trees and other greenery. According to the geotag, she posed for the shots in Beverly Hills, California. In the first, she leaned back, placing her hand behind for support. She used her free hand to remove the sunglasses from her face, allowing her to glance at the camera with intense eyes and pouted lips.

In the second, Keech kicked her legs to the side as she sat up straight. She was still holding the shades, but this time she looked straight ahead at a point in the distance.

Keech opted to go braless for the pictures. She wore a sleeves white cropped top that expanded just past her chest. The high neckline offered a good amount of coverage while the thin fabric outlined her torso. She teamed it with a pair of tiny light-washed Daisy Dukes. They featured raw hems that cut off just below her booty, showcasing her lean legs. The waistband was placed over her navel, clinging to her itty-bitty waist. She completed her outfit with stylish Nike sneakers in black, white and red.

She wore her blond hair in a middle part and pulled back in a relaxed ponytail. Some loose tendrils at the front helped to frame her face.

In the caption, Keech thanked her fans for getting her eyes and expressed her appreciation for all of them.

Keech’s fans wasted no time in reacting to the post. Within the first two hours, it has amassed more than 250,000 likes and over 1,000 comments. Many Instagram users took to the comments section to congratulate her on the milestone while others used the space to rave about Keech’s good looks.

“Congratulations on 5mil ily,” one user wrote, using the internet acronym for “I love you.”

“Omg I’m soooo proud of you,” replied another fan.

“congrats u r the besssst!!!!” a third admirer said.

“O SO STUNNINGGGG OMG I CAN’TTTTTTT,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Keech is no stranger to flaunting her beauty and fit physique to her fans. Just a few days ago, she posted another photo of herself in a scanty bikini, as The Inquisitr has written. Keech was photographed standing outside on a white spiral staircase with wooden steps and a curved metal railing. Her two-piece featured a playful cherry print. Its triangle top had flirty ties on the shoulders that were secured in small bows. The matching bottoms had long side ties.