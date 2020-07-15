Ariana Biermann Stuns In Tiny Bikini For Triple-Photo Update

Ariana Biermann shared a triple-photo update to Instagram that saw her in a skimpy floral swimsuit. The upload was shared on her page yesterday, and it marked her second consecutive bikini-clad post on the social media platform in as many days.

The first photo in the series captured the Don’t Be Tardy star posed in the center of the frame. She did not use a geotag that revealed her exact location with fans, but in the caption, she told followers that she was in her “happy place” and added a blue heart emoji to the end of the comment. Ariana leaned against a metal railing that had a glass front and overlooked the ocean. She turned her head over her shoulder and wore a big smile on her face.

The second image in the series showed the reality star posed with her backside facing the camera. She tilted her head back and closed her eyes as she looked toward the sky. The third image showed Ariana posed against the same rail, but she moved her body in a slightly different way. She showed off her fit figure in a tiny bikini that did her nothing but favors. Ariana also made sure to credit her mom, Salty K, for the swimsuit.

Her bikini boasted a light green hue that was decorated with purple flowers. Only a tease of the garment was visible in the image, and it secured around her back with a set of thin straps. Ariana also treated fans to a great look at her taut tummy and slender arms. The bottom of her suit was just as revealing, and it boasted a daringly high design that showed off her bronze stems. The garment’s itty-bitty bottoms also allowed Ariana to show off her peachy posterior.

She wore her brunette locks down and wet, and they fell over her shoulders and back in each in all three photos. It looked like she wore a minor application of makeup that served as the perfect complement to her tanned skin. She seemed to have dusted her cheeks with blush and wore defined brows.

The post has amassed over 21,000 likes from fans. More than 150 Instagrammers took their admiration a step further and left comments for the reality star.

“Is this in Santa Rosa beach? Looks just like the area of my beach house! You look great teach me your ways,” one follower commented with the addition of a few smiley face emoji.

“Girl that suit looks BOMB on you!!” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“Girl…you are such a natural beauty!” one more chimed in.