Adrienne Bailon Poses In Unbuttoned Shirt & Headscarf For Latest Outfit Post

Adrienne Bailon — who is currently on the panel for The Real — took to Instagram to share a number of new photos of herself. The Cheetah Girls actress is known for updating fans regularly via the social media platform and enjoys showing off her outfits and jewelry.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do it Right)” hitmaker stunned in a long-sleeved white shirt. Bailon left the garment half unbuttoned, which helped display her decolletage, and rolled the sleeves up. She appeared to be braless underneath and accessorized herself with a number of silver chains, rings, bracelets, and large hoop earrings. Bailon styled her dark brunette locks in one long plait and sported a headwrap over the top. She appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, and contour. Bailon kept her nails short with a coat of polish.

The 36-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Bailon posed in front of a plain white curtain. She looked over to her right and showed off her side profile, which highlighted her striking facial features. Bailon raised her right hand and covered her eyes.

In the next slide, she closed her eyes and tilted her head down slightly. Bailon held onto the end of her plait while raising the other hand to her head.

In the third and final frame, she looked down and crossed her left arm underneath her raised right arm.

In the tags, Bailon credited her jewelry company, XIXI, for the silver accessories she was wearing.

In the span of 50 minutes, her post racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 130 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 5 million followers.

“Obsessed with this whole thing for you. Very complimentary to you,” one user wrote.

“You are so incredibly beautiful,” another person shared.

“Your skin is flawless,” remarked a third fan, adding multiple heart-eyes emoji.

“So beautiful, flawless. Are you sure you’re real,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Bailon. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white bandeau top that showed off her toned physique. The former 3LW member completed the outfit with cream, loose-fitting, high-waisted pants and tied her brunette hair up in a bun. Bailon opted for no polish on her short nails and applied a full face of makeup for the occasion. She shared a number of snapshots of her hanging out with her niece and enjoying a pina colada.